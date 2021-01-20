United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) reports fourth quarter 2020 earnings after Wednesday's closing bell, with analysts expecting a loss of $6.42 per share on $3.47 billion in revenue. The carrier posted a profit of $2.67 per share during the same quarter in 2019, highlighting severe headwinds as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The stock sold off nearly 4% in October after worse-than-expected top- and bottom-line results, indicating that bottom fishers were growing impatient with the recovery outlook.

Key Takeaways United Airlines is expected to post a substantial fourth quarter 2020 loss.

The company could reduce first quarter 2021 guidance, given fresh headwinds.

Bottom fishers have walked away from the stock, due to the uncertain recovery timeline.

Rival Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) didn't help the struggling airline sector last week, selling off after reporting a greater-than-expected loss of $2.53 per share and issuing downside revenue guidance. As it turns out, market players failed to discount a ferocious second wave and slow vaccine rollout during the summer months, when many folks grew complacent about the long, dark winter. Even so, these issues remain well above price levels posted in the first half of 2020.

Carriers booked better-than expected traffic during Thanksgiving and the Christmas holiday, fueled by younger demographics less affected by the pandemic, as well as older folks who are now suffering the consequences. However, international routes remain closed while states are discouraging visitation, raising doubts about the timeline to the "new normal." The slow vaccine rollout isn't helping things at all, potentially affecting revenue during the summer travel season.

Wall Street consensus on United Airlines reflects huge uncertainty in the first half of 2021, with a "Hold" rating based upon four "Buy," four "Hold," and three "Sell" recommendations. Price targets currently range from a low of $32 to a Street-high $62, while the stock is set to open Wednesday's session about $4 below the median $49 target. Trending away from this price level isn't likely without catalysts that include a declining infection rate on the upside or roadblocks to normalcy on the downside.

Tip Demographic analysis is the study of a population based on factors such as age, race, and sex. Demographic data refers to socioeconomic information expressed statistically, also including employment, education, income, marriage rates, birth and death rates, and more factors.

United Airlines Daily Chart (2018 – 2021)

TradingView.com

The stock hit an all-time high at $97.85 in December 2018 and eased into a trading range with support in the mid-$70s. It posted two lower highs in 2019 and broke down in February 2020, plunging to an eight-year low in March. A May support test found willing buyers, completing a double bottom reversal that generated a short-lived relief rally into upper $40s. Price action spent the summer grinding sideways in narrow range-bound action, ahead of a December breakout that failed after a few sessions.

The subsequent pullback settled on the narrowly aligned 50- and 200-day exponential moving averages (EMAs) and hasn't budged in the past month, marking a standoff between bulls and bears that's unlikely to be resolved after this week’s quarterly report. The on-balance volume (OBV) accumulation-distribution indicator hit a new high in June and entered an aggressive distribution wave that posted new lows in August. OBV recouped about half those losses into December and has now flatlined, indicating that bottom fishers have moved on to other opportunities.

Tip A double bottom pattern is a technical analysis charting pattern that describes a change in trend and a momentum reversal from prior leading price action. It describes the drop of a stock or index, a rebound, another drop to the same or similar level as the original drop, and finally another rebound. The double bottom looks like the letter "W." The twice-touched low is considered a support level.

The Bottom Line

United Airlines is likely to report a steep fourth quarter 2020 loss and paint a sobering picture of the 2021 outlook during Wednesday's post-market earnings report.

Disclosure: The author held no positions in the aforementioned securities at the time of publication.