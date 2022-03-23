The United Club Infinite Card from Chase has increased its sign-up bonus to 120,000 MileagePlus miles. New cardholders can earn the bonus after they spend $6,000 in the first three months from account opening. The card has a steep annual fee but provides impressive rewards and benefits for frequent United flyers.

Key Takeaways For a limited time, the United Club Infinite Card is offering an increased sign-up bonus.

New cardholders can earn 120,000 bonus miles when they spend $6,000 or more in the first three months from account opening.

Cardholders can also get a long list of benefits from the card, but the $525 annual fee can be difficult to stomach for some.

Earn a Massive Bonus Plus Perks

The United Club Infinite Card is the premium co-branded credit card for United Airlines, offering top-tier benefits for a hefty price.

If you've been on the fence about getting the card, now might be the right time to finally apply. For a limited time, the card is offering 120,000 bonus miles after you spend $6,000 in the first three months from account opening. According to Investopedia research, United MileagePlus miles are worth 1.98 cents apiece on average, making the bonus worth roughly $2,376—though actual values can vary depending on your flight dates, cabin and more. It's unclear when the new offer will end.

The offer itself is enough to cover the card's eye-watering $525 annual fee. But if you regularly travel with United Airlines, you can get that much and more back through the card's rewards programs and benefits. Here's a summary of what you'll get:

Earn 4 miles per dollar spent on United purchases, 2 miles per dollar spent on all other travel and at restaurants, and 1 mile per dollar on all other purchases.

Complimentary United Club airport lounge membership.

Free first and second checked bags for you and a traveling companion.

Earn up to 4,000 Premier Qualifying Points (PQP)—that's 500 PQP per $12,000 spent on your card each calendar year.

Up to $100 application fee credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck.

25% back on United inflight purchases.

Save 10% on United Economy Saver Awards.

IHG Rewards Platinum Elite status.

Up to $75 in statement credits as reimbursement for IHG purchases made through December 31, 2022.

$70 discount on a CLEAR annual membership, plus 10,000 bonus miles if you sign up for a CLEAR membership before June 30, 2022.

While the card's limited-time offer is impressive, it's important to determine whether the card is right for you based on long-term value. If you fly United Airlines regularly, whether for business or pleasure, the airport lounge access alone can make the card's annual fee worth it. But if you only fly with the airline when it's the cheapest available option then less expensive card options would likely make better sense.