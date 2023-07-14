UnitedHealth Group's Share Price Soars on Improved Earnings Outlook

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) reported a double-digit revenue growth, a higher full-year profit forecast, and a lower-than-expected cost increase in its second quarter earnings. UNH shares rose about 7% in early market trading on Friday.

UNH's revenues grew 16% year-over-year to $92.9 billion. This was the sixth consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth. Based on the performance of the first half of the fiscal year, the company revised its full-year net earnings outlook upwards to $23.75 per share from $23.45 per share.

Why Does This Matter?

The largest healthcare company in the U.S. has two business divisions—UnitedHealthcare, which provides healthcare benefits globally and Optum, which serves businesses in the global healthcare marketplace.

Last month, UNH said its costs were on the rise as older adults opted for more non-urgent surgeries as Covid risks fell. The increase in senior outpatient care led to a medical care ratio—the percentage of healthcare premiums that goes towards patient costs—of 83.2%, compared to 81.5% last year.

However, these costs were lower than analysts expected and Reuters reported UNH management expect them to taper further in the next quarter.



UnitedHealthcare second quarter revenue grew by 13% to $70.2 billion compared to the same period last year. It was driven by an increase in the number of people served by over 1.1 million.

Optum's second-quarter revenue was $56.3 billion, an increase of 25% compared to last year's second quarter. This was, in part, driven by the 33% increase in revenue per customer while customers grew by more than 900,000 under the Optum Health category.



UnitedHealth Group bought home health and hospice caregiver Amedisys for $3.3 billion in an all-cash deal last month. After the required approvals, Amedisys will merge Optum.

UnitedHealth Group's shares are down almost 10% year-to-date compared to a 4% gain for the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

