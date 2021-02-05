Unum Life Insurance Review

Unum is not one of our top-rated life insurance companies. You can review our list of the best life insurance companies for what we think are better options.

Pros Explained

Medical exams may not be required: With certain coverage amounts, you don’t have to undergo a medical exam, and you may not have to answer any questions about your health.

When you apply for coverage, you can get coverage for your spouse and children on the same application. Plans include access to financial and legal counseling services: Unum’s plans include Life Planning Financial & Legal Resources. Survivors and terminally ill covered employees can contact the counseling service for advice on handling the estate and policy. The free service is focused on preserving financial security, and representatives will never offer or sell products.

Cons Explained

Individuals cannot purchase coverage from Unum: Unum does not sell insurance directly to consumers. Instead, it works with employers to offer coverage to employees. To qualify for Unum coverage, your employer has to partner with the company and offer plans as part of its benefits package.

What You Need to Know Unum has paid out $7.5 billion in insurance benefits.

Available Plans

Unum policies are only available through participating employers. Available coverage amounts are based on your salary. In most cases, you can qualify for coverage up to six times your salary, with a cap of $750,000.

If you enroll within 60 days of your insurance eligibility date, you can get up to $100,000 of coverage for yourself. If you want coverage above that amount, you’ll have to undergo a medical exam and answer questions about yourself.

When you apply for coverage, you can also get coverage for your spouse and children. The maximum for spouse coverage is 100% of your salary or $150,000, whichever is less. For your children, the maximum is $10,000 per child.

Unum has two life insurance plans:

Term Life

With term life insurance, you have coverage for a pre-set period. If you die during the policy term, your beneficiaries receive a death benefit. After the term expires, your beneficiaries receive nothing if you pass away.

With Unum’s term insurance, your monthly premium is dependent on five-year age bands. As you age and move into the next five-year age band, your monthly premiums will increase.

Whole Life

Unlike term life insurance, whole life insurance lasts for your lifetime and can also accumulate cash value.

If you pass away at any point after getting your coverage—and after the policy’s exclusion periods—your beneficiaries will receive a death benefit.

With exclusion periods, some insurers have a waiting period before they’ll provide coverage in certain circumstances. For example, there may be a 24-month exclusion period where the insurer doesn’t provide a death benefit if the covered person died by suicide. After the exclusion period ends, which frequently covers dangerous activities or sports, the insurer will provide coverage.

Available Riders

Most insurance companies allow you to add insurance endorsements or riders to your policy to get extra coverage. Unum doesn’t have optional riders like chronic illness benefits or return of premium riders, but it does include some insurance endorsements with your coverage:

Accelerated Benefit

If you become terminally ill and are not expected to live longer than 12 months, you can access up to 50% of your life insurance benefits to pay for your expenses. When you die, your beneficiaries will receive the remaining benefit.

Waiver of Premium

With the waiver of premium rider, your premium payments will be waived and you’ll maintain your coverage if you become disabled and are no longer able to work.

Customer Service

You cannot get quotes for Unum policies online; you can only get rate and policy information through your employer’s human resources department.

If you are a policyholder, you can reach customer service by calling 866-679-3054. Customer support is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. EST.

Unum allows customers to file claims online, and you can also update your beneficiaries and view your policy documents. The company also has a customer app that is available on the Apple Store and Google Play.

Life Planning Financial & Legal Resources Assistance

One of Unum’s key benefits is its Life Planning Financial & Legal Resources. Survivors and terminally ill employees can contact this service for help with developing strategies to protect their finances, plan for the future, and maintain their lifestyle.

Complaint Index



The National Association of Insurance Commissioners releases company complaint ratios every year, a number that reflects the number of complaints each company received relative to its share of the insurance market. A company with a ratio above 1.0 received more complaints than is typical, while a company with a ratio under 1.0 received fewer complaints.

In 2019, Unum’s complaint ratio for its group life insurance segment was 0.34, lower than the national complaint index.﻿﻿

Note For the past three years, Unum has received fewer complaints than expected for its market share﻿﻿

Third-Party Ratings

AM Best is a global credit agency specializing in the insurance industry. Its Financial Strength Ratings are used to measure the financial stability of insurance companies.

In 2020, AM Best affirmed Unum’s “A” (Excellent) rating, meaning AM Best considers Unum financially sound and able to meet its policy obligations.﻿﻿﻿

Because Unum doesn’t offer individual life insurance policies, it was not included in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Individual Life Insurance Study.

Cancellation Policy

Like most insurance companies, Unum offers a 10-day free look period. During this time, you can review and cancel your policy without penalty.

Once the free look period ends, how cancellations are handled is dependent on your policy type. With term life insurance, you can cancel at any time, but your premiums will not be refunded. With whole life insurance, you can get the cash surrender value of your policy.

If you have a Unum life insurance policy through your employer and your employment ends, your coverage is portable, so you can take it with you after you leave. You can convert your plan to an individual whole life policy or you may purchase a one-year term life policy.

To cancel the policy, you must provide Unum written notice at least 31 days before the cancellation date.

Price

When it comes to Unum’s pricing, your costs are dependent on the type of insurance you choose, the coverage amount, and if your employer will pay for a portion of your coverage. Some employers cover a percentage or the entire monthly premium, while others require you to pay your premiums yourself.

Like all life insurance companies, Unum requires you to select either “male” or “female” when completing an application for coverage. While being nonbinary doesn’t disqualify you from getting life insurance, you should know that companies haven’t updated their underwriting processes to reflect a current awareness of gender issues.

Competition

Because Unum has limited plan options and is not available for individual purchase, we compared it to Prudential, our pick for the best overall life insurance company.

Like Unum, Prudential offers both term and whole life insurance. However, it also has universal and survivorship policies, giving you more options and customization. With Prudential, you can get up to $10 million in coverage, so you choose a coverage amount that works for your family.

Prudential has the further advantage over Unum with its wide range of available insurance riders, including chronic illness accelerated benefits, enhanced cash value, estate protection, and waiver of monthly deductions.

You can get quotes for Prudential’s term life policies online.