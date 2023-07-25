UPS and Teamsters Reach Contract Agreement, Avert Strike

By
Vaidik Trivedi
Vaidik Trivedi
Full Bio
Vaidik Trivedi is a business and economics reporter who works as an Associate Editor at Bank Automation News and as a contributor to Investopedia news. His work has appeared at The Daily Brief, Payments Dive, Forbes, NPR, and Newsday.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published July 25, 2023
A United Parcel Service driver sitting in his truck.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

United Parcel Service (UPS) said Tuesday that it reached a tentative agreement on a five-year contract with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters union, which represents 330,000 of its U.S. workers.

The agreement should help UPS avert a possible strike Aug. 1, when the current agreement between the two parties expires.

Key Takeaways

  • UPS and the Teamsters union reached an agreement Tuesday on a new five-year contract, which should help avert a strike on Aug. 1, when the current contract runs out. 
  • The Teamsters said it represents 330,000 of UPS's employees.
  • The Teamsters said that the agreement with UPS is the largest private-sector union contract in North America. 
  • UPS has agreed to provide air conditioning in delivery vans, while the union is also asking for better pay for the part-time employees that comprise nearly half of the UPS workforce.
  • The tentative agreement between UPS and the Teamsters members it employs will now go before the membership for ratification.

The Teamsters union negotiated with the package delivery company for better pay for part-time workers that make up nearly half of the workforce of UPS, among other requests. 

In addition to higher pay for employees, the union sought to increase the number of full-time jobs at UPS, address safety and health concerns related to heat, and provide stronger protections against alleged managerial harassment. Nearly 97% of the UPS workers who are Teamsters members had approved of the potential strike.

The Atlanta-based delivery company, which is the largest private-sector employer in the U.S., has agreed to include air conditioning in its delivery vans and other concessions amid calls from some investors in the company for management to find a compromise to avoid a widespread strike that likely would create supply-chain issues and could stoke inflation

Some estimates forecast that a UPS strike could potentially lead to upwards of $7 billion in losses, the costliest strike recorded in a century.

The tentative accord now will be presented to UPS Teamsters members for ratification. 

The Teamsters also had been protesting against Yellow Corp., asking the freight company to provide extended healthcare benefits to its employees. Those two parties reached an agreement earlier this week, averting a full-blown strike.

UPS reported consolidated revenue of $22.9 billion in the first quarter of 2023 and expects revenue for the full year to be about $97 billion. Shares of UPS fell more than 1.6% to $185.06 at midday Tuesday after the contract agreement news was reported.

Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. International Brotherhood of Teamsters. "UPS BOWS TO TEAMSTER PRESSURE, NEGOTIATIONS TO RESUME NEXT WEEK."

  2. Anderson Economic Group. "Potential UPS Strike Could Be Costliest in a Century."

  3. Teamsters. "STRIKE AVERTED AT YRC FREIGHT, HOLLAND."

  4. UPS. "UPS Releases 1Q 2023 Earnings."

  5. Yahoo! Finance. "United Parcel Service (UPS)."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description