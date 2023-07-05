UPS Shares Fall Pre-Market As Negotiations With Teamsters Stall

Negotiations between United Parcel Service (UPS) and Teamsters stalled early Wednesday morning, with both parties blaming the other, increasing the risk of a strike.

UPS shares fell by about 2% in pre-market trading on Wednesday.

Key Takeaways UPS and Teamsters talks have stalled as both blame the other for leaving the table.

The workers may go on strike if a deal is not reached by the end of the month.

UPS shares were down about 2% in pre-market trading.

What Are UPS and Teamsters Negotiating?

The UPS Teamsters contract covers more than 340,000 full- and part-time workers and expires on July 31 with no additional negotiations scheduled. This agreement is the largest private-sector contract in North America.

The two sides are negotiating a new five-year agreement that will allow higher wages, full-time jobs and better working conditions.

UPS claimed the Teamsters have stopped negotiating despite a "historic offer." Teamsters, on the other hand, accused UPS of walking away from the bargaining table after presenting an "unacceptable offer."

Why Does This Matter?

Last month, 97% of UPS Teamsters voted to authorize a strike if the parcel delivery company failed to offer a contract that satisfied the workers. National negotiations between the Teamsters and UPS began on April 17.

UPS's market share in the US parcel shipping market, as of 2022, based on parcel volume, was 24%, second only to the US postal service with 32%.

The strike could hurt the already lackluster financial performance of the delivery company. UPS reported an operating profit of $2.5 billion in the first quarter of 2023, down 21.8% compared to the same period last year. The lower volume is because of a deceleration in U.S. retail sales and demand weakness in Asia.