UPS Shares Fall Pre-Market As Negotiations With Teamsters Stall

The workers may go on a strike if the two sides can't agree on a deal by the end of the month

By
Fatima Attarwala
Fatima Attarwala
Full Bio
Fatima Attarwala is a business news writer and editor with a decade of experience researching, analyzing, and commenting on issues influencing the economy.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published July 05, 2023
UPS delivery driver driving a UPS truck

Alex Wong / Staff / Getty Images

Negotiations between United Parcel Service (UPS) and Teamsters stalled early Wednesday morning, with both parties blaming the other, increasing the risk of a strike.

UPS shares fell by about 2% in pre-market trading on Wednesday.

Key Takeaways

  • UPS and Teamsters talks have stalled as both blame the other for leaving the table.
  • The workers may go on strike if a deal is not reached by the end of the month.
  • UPS shares were down about 2% in pre-market trading.

What Are UPS and Teamsters Negotiating?

The UPS Teamsters contract covers more than 340,000 full- and part-time workers and expires on July 31 with no additional negotiations scheduled. This agreement is the largest private-sector contract in North America.

The two sides are negotiating a new five-year agreement that will allow higher wages, full-time jobs and better working conditions.

UPS claimed the Teamsters have stopped negotiating despite a "historic offer." Teamsters, on the other hand, accused UPS of walking away from the bargaining table after presenting an "unacceptable offer."

Why Does This Matter?

Last month, 97% of UPS Teamsters voted to authorize a strike if the parcel delivery company failed to offer a contract that satisfied the workers. National negotiations between the Teamsters and UPS began on April 17.

UPS's market share in the US parcel shipping market, as of 2022, based on parcel volume, was 24%, second only to the US postal service with 32%.

The strike could hurt the already lackluster financial performance of the delivery company. UPS reported an operating profit of $2.5 billion in the first quarter of 2023, down 21.8% compared to the same period last year. The lower volume is because of a deceleration in U.S. retail sales and demand weakness in Asia.

Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Teamster. "After Marathon Sessions, UPS Negotiations Collapse."

  2. UPS. "UPS encourages Teamsters to return to the negotiations table."

  3. Teamster. "Teamsters Authorize Strike At UPS."

  4. Pitney Bowes. Parcel Shipping Index.

  5. UPS. "UPS Releases 1Q 2023 Earnings."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description