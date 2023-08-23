UPS Workers Approve $30 Billion Labor Contract, Averting Strike

Workers at UPS (UPS) approved a five-year contract worth $30 billion in wage increases and other benefits, ending contentious negotiations and the threat of a strike.

KEY TAKEAWAYS UPS workers ratified a labor deal worth $30 billion in wage increases and other benefits.

The wage increases will make full-time UPS delivery drivers the highest paid in the U.S.

The deal ends the threat of a potential strike that could have disrupted deliveries and sent shipping costs soaring.

Ratified by 83.6% of votes, the highest contract vote in the history of Teamsters at UPS, the deal eliminates a two-tier wage system for drivers, ends forced overtime, and adds air conditioning to new models of the company's trucks in addition to raising wages.

The contract will raise pay for part-time workers to at least $21 an hour from $15.50, while full-time workers will average $49 an hour. Existing workers will get $2.75 more per hour in 2023, with wages increasing by $7.50 an hour over the length of the contract. The wage increases will make full-time UPS delivery drivers the highest paid in the U.S.

The deal comes after labor negotiations and a potential strike threatened to disrupt deliveries and send shipping costs soaring. Both parties came to a preliminary agreement last month, which workers started voting on in early August.

The logistics giant isn't the only one that's faced union pressure for better wages this year. American Airlines, United Airlines, and Delta Air Lines also reached deals earlier this year that included increases in compensation. Southwest Airlines may face a potential strike from its pilots' union, while FedEx is also negotiating a new labor contract.

UPS shares edged up 0.5% in pre-market trading on Wednesday morning following the news, but remained lower for the year so far.

