US Crude Inventories Post Steepest Decline Since October 2021

Crude oil inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma, hub fell by 2.9 million barrels in the week ended July 14, the steepest drawdown since October 2021. The decline comes amid ongoing production cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies and a slowdown in U.S. crude production.

Production cuts from Saudi Arabia and other members of OPEC+ have restricted global supply. Since last year, OPEC and its allies have agreed to a series of production cuts totaling 3.66 million barrels in an effort to boost falling prices, with Saudi Arabia cutting output by an additional 1 million barrels in July.

Falling inventories could send oil prices higher in the coming months, with analysts at UBS forecasting Brent crude prices will average $85 to $90 a barrel, Reuters reported. The price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude, the U.S. benchmark, traded above $81 per barrel on Monday, its highest level since April, and up from a recent low of $67 per barrel on July 12.