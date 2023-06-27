U.S. Housing Map Being Redrawn by Work From Home, Southern Moves

The U.S. housing map is being redrawn as work-from-home makes renters and home buyers more mobile and more likely to choose a place to live based on factors such as weather and tax rates rather than proximity to their workplace.

Employers, including companies such as Google, Meta, and Tesla, are also moving operations to cities such as Austin, Nashville, and Miami.

Key Takeaways Domestic migration out of major coastal cities such as New York and San Francisco increased in 2022, with Sun Belt cities becoming the top destination for those looking to relocate.

Texas, Florida, and North Carolina saw the largest net inflows, alongside large gains in Montana and Wyoming.

Domestic migration has become the largest source of population growth in 20 states and the largest source of population decline in 23 states.

Offices in the top 10 U.S. metros are only about half-occupied, according to Kastle Systems, a security and data firm that tracks office occupancy rates.

Remote workers, no longer tied to their offices, are increasingly relocating to less-expensive areas, according to a report from the Joint Center for Housing Studies at Harvard University, leading to increased demand for housing in lower-cost areas.

Since the pandemic, the country’s urban and top coastal locations have undergone an exodus, with remote workers, especially young people, prioritizing lower costs elsewhere. The Sun Belt has remained popular for those looking to leave big city life, with states such as Florida, Arizona, and Texas seeing massive influxes of homebuyers drawn by tax advantages, lifestyle preferences, and other benefits.

The South had the largest net inflows of any U.S. region last year, with the biggest gains in Texas, Florida, and North Carolina. Montana and Wyoming also experienced a similar influx, according to the Harvard report. Thanks to these trends, domestic migration has become the largest source of population growth in 20 states and the largest source of population decline in 23 states.

Similar to pre-pandemic levels, states like New York, Illinois, and California had the largest net outflows across the country in 2022.

While the trend was especially popular in suburbs across the country, rural areas also had an increase in demand. At 57%, more than half of all rural counties recorded more people moving in than out last year, according to the Harvard report.

Remote Workers Driving Domestic Migration

Because of their tendency to prioritize remote work and more flexibility, younger Americans are leading the way when it comes to domestic migration trends across the country.

In 2021, fully 29% of householders ages 25–34 who worked from home had moved in the past year, compared with 21% of commuters of the same ages, according to the Harvard report.

And migration shows no signs of slowing down.

A record 25.2% of Redfin users nationwide are looking to relocate, up from 22.8% last year, according to a report from earlier this year. Many buyers are looking to leave their hometowns or move to more affordable areas.

Five of the top 10 destinations are in Florida, and nearly all of them are in the Sun Belt. Florida was the fastest-growing state in 2022, with warm weather, affordability, and low taxes enticing those from out-of-state.

As out-of-state moves increase, within-county moves are continuing to drop as they have for years, according to the Harvard report.

Since 2010, the share of households moving outside their county each year has held at roughly 3.4–3.9%, with the interstate component hovering between 1.9% and 2.4%. Meanwhile, the share of households moving within their county has nearly halved, falling from 8.3% in 2010 to 4.8% in 2022.

