US Equities Mixed at Midday as Healthcare Stocks Drive Market Movement

Key Takeaways U.S. equities were mixed at midday on June 14, 2023 following moves by stocks in the health care sector.

Markets were also impacted by a report showing producer inflation easing, and the likelihood the Fed could announce a pause in its interest rate hike cycle later in the afternoon.

UnitedHealth Group shares plunged after the insurer reported surgeries among those aged 65 and up increased more than expected last month.

Most of the losses for the Dow were attributable to UnitedHealth Group (UNH).

Most of the losses for the Dow were attributable to UnitedHealth Group (UNH). Its shares plunged 7% after the insurer reported surgeries among those aged 65 and up increased more than expected last month. The news sent shares of Humana (HUM), Elevance Health (ELV), and other medical insurance companies lower. However, shares of hospital operators, such as Universal Health Services (UHS), and medical device makers, such as Stryker (SYK), increased.

Nike (NKE) shares advanced after the shoe company put out a promotional ad featuring NBA star Nicola Jokic and new league champion Denver Nuggets. Shares of Oracle (ORCL) posted a second day of strong gains after the computer technology firm exceeded quarterly estimates and announced a new artificial intelligence (AI) service for the cloud. Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) shares gained as the mobile phone provider merged its U.K. business with CK Hutchison.

Zions Bancorporation (ZION) shares sank as RBC Capital cut the price target on the stock. Solar power stocks lost ground, with shares of SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) down 2%.

Oil futures gave up early gains and lost ground. Gold prices were higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note declined. The U.S. dollar fell to the euro, pound, and yen. Most major cryptocurrencies traded higher.

