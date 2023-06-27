US Home Prices Post First Annual Decline in 11 Years, Case-Shiller Shows

By
Kathleen Marshall
Kathleen Marshall
Full Bio
Kathleen Marshall has over 25 years of writing and editing experience. She is a member of the Blockchain Council and is a certified cryptocurrency expert.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published June 27, 2023
A real estate for sale sign offers a reduced price.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

U.S. home prices fell in April from a year earlier, the first year-over-year price decline in 11 years as higher mortgage rates made home purchases more expensive.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index fell 0.2% in April, the first annual decline since April 2012. In March, it rose 0.7% from a year earlier.

Key Takeaways

  • April 2023 marked the first year-over-year decline in home prices in 11 years.
  • The rapid rise of mortgage rates in 2022 caused a significant slowdown in home sales.
  • S&P DJI Managing Director suggests the decline in home prices may have ended in January but wants to see more evidence in the coming months.

Higher Rates, Fewer Homes

Rising mortgage rates chipped away at housing affordability throughout 2022 by discouraging sellers. Those looking to purchase are finding fewer options, with one in seven homeowners waiting to sell because they would have to pay more to borrow if they buy another home.

That's led to a stagnant market, with limited inventory of homes for sale.

Though some relief may be coming with new home construction on the rise. New construction of single- and multi-family housing units unexpectedly jumped in May, rising 21.7% from April and 5.7% from May 2022.

Recovery On the Horizon?

According to Craig J. Lazzara, Managing Director at S&P Dow Jones Indices, home prices peaked in June 2022 and declined until January 2023 before recovering. 

"If I were trying to make a case that the decline in home prices that began in June 2022 had definitively ended in January 2023, April's data would bolster my argument. Whether we see further support for that view in coming months will depend on how well the market navigates the challenges posed by current mortgage rates and the continuing possibility of economic weakness," he said.

Case-Shiller's repeat sales index reports on a two-month delay and represents a three-month moving average, so the April data is based on purchase decisions made early this year or late last year.

Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. S&P Global. “S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller Index Continued Gains in April."

  2. Census Bureau. "New Residential Construction."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description