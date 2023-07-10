U.S. Home Prices Rose To Record Levels In May

Home prices rose to a record in May, according to market analytics provider Black Knight’s Home Price Index (HPI), suggesting the pullback in prices that began last summer has all but fully reversed.

The principal and interest (P&I) payment on a median-priced home rose to $2,258 in late June, the highest monthly payment on record.

Prices rose a seasonally-adjusted 0.7% from the previous month, rebounding from a pullback in the second half of last year when a steep rise in mortgage rates cooled demand. Although they were up just 0.1% year-over-year, price growth is set to accelerate over the coming months. If prices continue to rise at May’s pace over the next 12 months, it would yield an annualized rate of 8.9% a year from now.

Of the 50 major markets tracked by the company, prices in 27—primarily throughout the Midwest and Northeast—have returned to their prior peaks or set record highs.

Low inventory remains one of the biggest challenges facing the housing market and a main contributor to the rebound in prices. While for-sale inventory improved slightly in May, it’s still 51% below pre-pandemic levels. A big reason for that is because households who locked in record-low mortgage rates early in the pandemic are now reluctant to move, as doing so would mean having to borrow at the current, much higher rate.

Inventory levels have fallen in 95% of all markets tracked by Black Knight, with some of the biggest declines occurring in metro areas in the Mountain West such as Phoenix; Boise, ID; Ogden, UT; and Colorado Springs, where demand surged during the pandemic. A notable exception is Austin, TX, where an inventory surplus has caused prices there to fall 13.8% from peak levels last year.

"There is no doubt that the housing market has reignited from a home price perspective," said Andy Walden, Vice President of Enterprise Research at Black Knight. "Firming prices have now fully erased the pullback we tracked through the last half of 2022."

Rising mortgage rates present another challenge for affordability. The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rose to 7.22% last week, its highest since early November, according to Mortgage News Daily. Rates could climb further as the Federal Reserve has indicated it isn’t done raising interest rates to tame inflation, with traders widely expecting another 25 basis point (bps) rate hike at the next Fed meeting later this month.

Meanwhile, affordability has plunged to multi-decade lows. As of May, the median household needed to spend 35.7% of its income to make the principal and interest (P&I) payment on a median-priced home. At $2,258, that payment surged to the highest on record in late June. If not for a rebound in income growth since last fall, May would have been the most unaffordable month for housing in 37 years.

