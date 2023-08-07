With Inflation Still Above Targets, Officials Leave Room For Another Hike

Despite data pointing to an economy approaching a soft landing, inflation rates are still above the Federal Reserve's target of 2%—leaving some policymakers to think there's more room for rate hikes this year.

Key Takeaways The inflation rate has been consistently above the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) 2% target.

John C. Williams, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York spoke to the New York Times in an exclusive interview Monday. Governor Michelle Bowman spoke at a Federal Reserve event in Atlanta Monday.

Both left room to continue raising rates in their September meeting.

The Consumer Price Index, one measure of inflation that will be updated this week, hasn't been under what the Fed considers a healthy level of inflation since February 2021. Since then, the Federal Reserve's Open Markets Committee has been contending with ballooning prices by raising interest rates 11 times since March 2022.

Chair Jerome Powell forewarned after the committee's last meeting they would raise rates in their September meeting. However, traders still believe a pause in hikes is on the books. So far this week, two Fed officials have echoed Powell's comments.

John C. Williams, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York

"Because we have monetary policy, in my view, in a restrictive stance and definitely influencing the economy in the right direction, I don’t feel we need to take immediate action or specific action. I think we have the ability to watch the data, analyze it, figure out what’s appropriate, and then make the decision from that.

I think there’s been a natural progression from, you know, when we started raising rates, we needed to get monetary policy from a very accommodative stance back to neutral and eventually to a restrictive stance, and we did that by rapid increases early last year, through last year, and then we’re able to slow that pace. And then now we’re able to use that ability to watch the data, analyze it, come to a conclusion, make a decision, and then rinse and repeat if you will — watch the data and assess on a meeting-by-meeting basis.

Where are we, what’s the direction of travel, and what’s the appropriate decision that we need to make? And again, I think there are two aspects to it. One is: What level of interest rates do we need to have, but also, how long do we need to keep the restrictive stance in policy in place?"



Governor Michelle W. Bowman

"We have made progress in lowering inflation over the past year, but inflation is still significantly above the FOMC's 2% target, and the labor market continues to be tight, with job openings still far exceeding the number of available workers. Economic activity has grown at a moderate pace, and even as banks have been tightening their lending standards in response to higher interest rates and funding costs, lending to businesses and households has continued to expand.

Given these developments, I supported raising the federal funds rate at our July meeting, and I expect that additional increases will likely be needed to lower inflation to the FOMC's goal. Of course, monetary policy is not on a pre-set path, and I will be closely monitoring the incoming data and their implications for the economic outlook. I will be looking for evidence that inflation is on a consistent and meaningful downward path as I consider whether further increases in the federal funds rate will be needed, and how long the federal funds rate will need to remain at a sufficiently restrictive level."

