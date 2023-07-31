US Launches Its First Nuclear Reactor Built From Scratch in Decades

What this could mean for the nuclear industry and investors

Published July 31, 2023
Plant Vogtle in Georgia

The first nuclear reactor built from scratch in the U.S. in decades has entered operation at a power plant in Georgia, which could present opportunities for the nuclear industry and investors.

Key Takeaways

  • The first nuclear reactor built from scratch in the U.S. in decades has entered operation at a power plant in Georgia.
  • This could present an opportunity for nuclear power companies seeking to expand their capacity and power generation.
  • U.S. nuclear power generation could be due for a rebound, after stagnating in recent decades.

Unit 3 at Plant Vogtle, a nuclear power plant southeast of Augusta, Georgia, completed testing and is now sending power reliably to the grid, Georgia Power Co. said Monday. It's just the second nuclear reactor to come online in the U.S. since 1996, seven years after the Watts Bar Unit 2 reactor launched in Tennessee in 2016, and the first in decades built from scratch.

The project is seven years behind schedule and $17 billion over its initial budget, as construction proved challenging despite a constant stream of federal support. A second reactor named Unit 4 is slated to open at the same plant early next year, with federal regulators approving the project on Friday.

This could present an opportunity for the U.S. nuclear industry, where capacity development and power generation have been stagnant in recent decades. Companies with significant nuclear power operations such as NextEra Energy (NEE), Dominion Energy (D), Duke Energy (DUK), Exelon Corp. (EXC), and FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) could stand to benefit, although any long-term gains would depend on sustained growth in capacity and power generation over the coming years.

Nuclear energy, which took off after World War II with the dawn of the atomic age, today generates about 10% of the world's electricity, and is the second-largest source of low-carbon power globally. In the 1960s, nuclear power started being utilized for commercial uses, and today more than 50 countries utilize it as a source of energy.

Nuclear Power in the United States

There were 92 operating nuclear reactors in the U.S. as of last year, spread out across 54 nuclear plants in 28 states, according to the Nuclear Energy Institute. However, America's nuclear infrastructure is aging, and the average reactor is now 40 years old, with the oldest still-operating reactor built in 1969.

U.S. nuclear capacity and power generation have been largely stagnant for three decades, and could be due for a rebound. U.S. nuclear capacity averaged 94,760 megawatts (MW) in the first four months of 2023, down from a peak of 101,890 MW in 2012, a figure that had risen little since 1990. Meanwhile, nuclear power generation has fallen from a peak of 806.97 megawatt hours (MWh) in 2010.

A Nuclear Rebound?

After years of stagnation, nuclear power experienced a resurgence last year amid a global energy crisis fueled by rising oil prices and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as countries including the U.K., France, and Japan expanded nuclear capacity or extended the shelf life of existing plants.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) also highlighted nuclear power as a viable alternative to both fossil fuels and renewable energy sources, given the latter's current limitations and low penetration worldwide.

Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
