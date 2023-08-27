U.S. Middle Class Has Highest Rate of Medical Debt

About a quarter of middle-class American families were unable to fully pay their medical bills in 2020, with Black and Hispanic families facing the highest levels of medical debt, according to reports by think tank Third Way and the U.S. Census Bureau.

Key Takeaways A recent study by the think tank Third Way using data from the U.S. Census Bureau finds that middle-class families across many different categories experience the highest levels of medical debt in the U.S.

The report is based on data from 2020 and finds that nearly a quarter of middle-class individuals with household incomes between $50,000 and $100,000 were unable to pay their medical expenses fully.

Black and Hispanic middle-class people, in particular, face the highest rates of medical debt.

About 17 million middle-class people, or 23.5%—those with household incomes between $50,000 and $100,000—had unpaid medical bills in 2020. Of those, 22% of lower-income individuals and 9% with higher incomes were similarly impacted. This is despite the fact that middle-class families tend to have higher rates of good insurance coverage and that lower-income families may be inclined to avoid seeking care due to prohibitive costs.



According to the Third Wave study, middle-class individuals face the highest rates of medical debt even when accounting for a range of variables, including education level, parental status, health insurance coverage, and location within the U.S. While middle-class people of all races and ethnicities experienced higher rates of medical debt than their counterparts in other income categories, Black and Hispanic individuals in the middle class are hit particularly hard.

Groups Hit Hardest

About 4 million, or 37.5%, of Black middle-class people have this type of debt, compared with 29% of low-income and 21.5% of high-income individuals, while 6 million, or 25.2%, of Hispanic middle-class members, have unpaid medical bills, compared with 20.3% of low-income and 18.3% of high-income people.

Middle-class individuals with a Bachelor's degree experience slightly lower levels of medical debt (16.5%) than those with some college (25.5%), a high school diploma (26%), or no high school diploma (27.1%). Across these categories, though, middle-class people have higher debt loads than low- or high-income individuals.

Debt by Age

When accounting for age, middle-class Americans carry higher medical debt than those at other income levels in every age group except for those 65 and older. In that case, 14.4% of middle-class individuals over 65 have this type of debt, compared with 15.9% of people who make lower incomes of the same age.

Geographic Location

In the South, 8 million, or 28.1%, of middle-class people carry medical debt. The Midwest has the next highest by percentage, with 4 million or 24.6%. In the Northeast, 2 million people, representing 18.8% of middle-class individuals, are affected, while 9 million, or 17.8%, in the West share this burden.

Notably, Third Way's report, based on the Census Survey of Income and Program Participation, counts individuals as having medical debt if anyone in their household has it.

Health policy research organization KFF estimates that 100 million Americans have some medical debt. Using the same Census data set, KFF points out it is unclear what impact the pandemic and resulting financial crisis has affected medical debt.