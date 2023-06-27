US Rents Fell in May in First Year-over-Year Decline Since 2020

Though they remain 25% higher than before the pandemic

By
Meg Cunningham
A woman with short blonde hair smiles for a headshot.
Full Bio

Meg Cunningham is a freelance writer with a background covering state and national politics and policy.

Published June 27, 2023
Two young woman arriving to urban rental apartment
Klaus Vedfelt / Getty Images

Median rents on studios to two-bedroom units fell in May from a year earlier, their first annual decline since 2020. 

Key Takeaways

  • Median rent on a two-bedroom unit decreased on a year-over-year basis in May for the first time since at least 2020, according to a Realtor.com report.
  • Rents in the Northeast and Midwest increased, while they fell in the West and South.
  • Researchers anticipate a 0.9% annual decline by the end of 2023.

The median asking rent in the 50 largest metros was down $38 from its July 2022 peak, and up $3 from April.

From the same month in 2019, median rents were 24.7% higher.

Rents in the Northeast have continued to grow year-over-year, gaining 6.8% in New York, 3.8% in Pittsburgh, and 3.3% in Boston in May from a year earlier. Rents in the Midwest are up 4.5% although rent growth is slowing, according to a monthly Realtor.com report. 

Amid an exodus from many Western cities to more affordable locales in the Sun Belt, rents fell 3% year-over-year in the West. And despite growth in Southern markets, rents fell 0.7% year-over-year. 

The metros with the biggest annual declines were Austin, which experienced a 5.6% drop, and Tampa, where rents fell 4%. Rents in Dallas and Charlotte fell 3.6% and 3.5%, respectively.

According to a report from the Joint Center for Housing Studies at Harvard University, asking rents in the professionally managed apartment sector have moderated after rising 15.3% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2022, an all-time high since the group began tracking the data more than 20 years ago.

By the first quarter of this year, rent growth had slowed to 4.5% annually, just above the 3.6% average annual growth from 2015 to 2019.  

And Realtor.com’s experts expect the declines to continue. The group estimates that median asking rents will see an annual decline of 0.9% in 2023. 

Would-Be Homebuyers Priced Out of Market Turn to Rentals

The news is encouraging for renters who have suddenly found themselves in a more competitive rental market thanks to high interest rates pushing would-be homebuyers into rentals. While new single-family construction is picking up to meet demand, multifamily units have become a temporary option for those waiting for market conditions to improve. 

Rents reflect the demand. While the price of a two-bedroom unit has declined, rent for studio apartments and one-bedroom units is still rising. Median studio rent was 2% higher in May than the year prior, boosted by renters seeking affordability. The cost of a 1 bedroom rose 0.4% in the same period.

And just as home affordability and remote work have led many Americans to consider larger, cross-country moves, it could encourage residential mobility at a renter level. 

“The decline in rent prices may also be seen as a wake-up call for renters who have desired to explore regions abundant with job opportunities but have been hesitant to do so due to the excessively high move-in rental costs,” said Realtor.com researchers.

Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate.

