KEY TAKEAWAYS The number of venture capital debt deals, total funding, and average deal size all fell in the first half of the year, according to PitchBook.

Silicon Valley Bank slowly has resumed making loans to startups.

Still, more selective lenders now require higher rates, more financial visibility.

Venture capital lending to startups has declined substantially in the wake of bank failures that slashed financing options, though the second half of the year could appear somewhat more promising for startups trying to obtain funds.

Santa Clara, Calif.-based Silicon Valley Bank, a key venture capital provider, slowly has ramped up lending to startups again. North Carolina's First Citizens Bancshares bought the bank after the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) seized it in mid-March.

Still, amid continued high financing demand from startups, lenders have become more selective, said David Spreng, founder and CEO of venture capital lender Runway Growth.

"We're being patient," Spreng said. "The bar is higher in terms of underwriting."

Lending Freefall

The number of debt deals secured by startups dropped considerably in the first half of the year, according to venture capital data provider PitchBook. The amount they received in those deals fell even more.

Startups garnered $6.34 billion in 931 debt deals in the year's first half, PitchBook said. The number of deals declined 38% from 1,513 in the first half of 2022, and the total funding amount plunged 68% from $20.1 billion.

That means that average loan size also fell by about half, to $6.8 million from $13.3 million.

PitchBook noted that the opaque nature of the venture capital debt market means additional data in the months ahead will provide a clearer view of the venture capital market in the first half.

Some startups have yet to file second quarter financial statements, and startups refinancing after this spring's bank failures may account for some of the first half's new loans.

Market Void

Even though Silicon Valley has boosted lending recently, First Citizens said in May it expects the value of the bank's loan balance sheet will fall to about $61 billion this year. That's down from $69 billion at the time of the acquisition.

"Since SVB's collapse, lenders have reported they have not seen other banks stepping up to replace the specific function that made SVB so unique," said Kaido Gao, a PitchBook analyst.

Meanwhile, Spreng said lenders have begun demanding more favorable terms, including tighter covenants, and higher interest rates. They also emphasized more visibility on startups' forecasts for when they will begin producing a profit or positive cash flow.

