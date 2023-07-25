Verizon Beats Profit Expectations on Strong Subscriber Growth

The company added an unexpected 8,000 net new subscribers amid its 5G rollout

By
Mack Wilowski
Verizon Store in New York

Bruce Bennett / Staff / Getty Images

Strong subscriber growth amid a successful 5G rollout propelled better-than-expected earnings at Verizon (VZ), even as profits fell from the year-ago quarter.

Key Takeaways

  • Verizon added 8,000 net new wireless subscribers, driven by a successful 5G rollout and compared to expectations for a loss of 11,000.
  • Consolidated net income for the second quarter came in at $4.8 billion, down 10.3% from the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 were above the $1.17 consensus estimate.

Verizon Earnings Get Wireless Boost

The company added an unexpected 8,000 net new wireless subscribers, compared to expectations for a loss of 11,000. This was attributed to the company’s successful 5G rollout, which as of March had reached up to 200 million customers in the U.S. More customers also upgraded their phones and switched over to Verizon’s 5G network.

Broadband net additions totaled 418,000, up significantly from 268,000 in the year-ago quarter, driven by robust demand and high retention rates for Verizon Fios and fixed wireless access (FWA) products.

Key Metric: Wireless Service Revenue

Verizon’s wireless plans are generally more expensive than their peers, and this was expected to weigh on subscriptions in the latest quarter. Wireless service revenue, a key metric reflecting subscriber growth, came in at $19.1 billion, about 3.8% higher than the same period a year ago. It is projected to grow between 2.5% and 4.5% this year, the company said.

Why Does This Matter?

The unexpected boost from wireless services helped Verizon offset some headwinds to its earnings. Consolidated net income for the second quarter came in at $4.8 billion. While profits fell 10.3% from the same quarter last year, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 were above the $1.17 consensus estimate.

The optimistic report comes amid heightened industry scrutiny after the Wall Street Journal published a report earlier this month that alleged the nation's biggest telecom companies left behind a sprawling network of toxic lead cables that have contaminated water and soil, impacting public health.

Verizon shares plummeted after the report surfaced, tumbling 16% between July 5 and July 17, and are down roughly 14% so far this year. They rebounded almost 3% in pre-market trading Tuesday after the company issued its latest earnings, before giving up some of those gains in early trading.

Verizon YTD

YCharts
