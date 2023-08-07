Viatris Shares Gain on Sales, Divestitures, and FDA Review of Its MS Drug

Key Takeaways Shares of Viatris rose on the drugmaker's quarterly results, divestiture plans, and FDA decision about its MS treatment.

Viatris posted better-than-expected revenue, benefitting from a diversified portfolio.

The FDA will review the firm's request for approval of its injectable MS drug produced with israel's Mapi Pharma.

Viatris (VTRS) shares advanced close to 4% in intraday trading on Monday after the drugmaker posted better-than-expected results, said it will announce one or more divestitures this quarter, and indicated the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) agreed to consider approval of its new multiple sclerosis treatment produced in conjunction with Israel’s Mapi Pharma.

Viatris reported fiscal 2023 second quarter revenue fell 4.8% to $3.91 billion, but that beat forecasts. Profit came in at $0.22 per share.

President Rajiv Malik said the results highlighted the benefits of the company’s “strong and highly diversified business model,” which he claimed has “never depended on any one product, portfolio, or market.”

CEO Scott Smith added Viatris is currently on track to announce all planned divestitures this year, including at least one significant divestiture this quarter. The firm is looking to sell its consumer health assets in Europe as well as other parts of its non-core businesses.

In a separate release, Viatris also said the FDA will consider its New Drug Application (NDA) for GA Depot, a once-monthly injection to treat relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. Malik noted that the application is “backed by Phase III efficacy and safety data,” and if approved “could improve patient experience through fewer injections, greater tolerability and increased compliance.”

With Monday's gains, shares of Viatris came close to their breakeven point for 2023.

