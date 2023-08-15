Vietnamese EV Maker VinFast Debuts on the Nasdaq, and Shares Soar

Key Takeaways Shares of Vietnamese EV maker VinFast skyrocketed in their first day of trading on the Nasdaq.

The company delivered its first cars to the U.S. in March, and is building a factory in North Carolina.

VinFast plans to expand globally, and will be pursuing investors to raise more capital.





Shares of Vietnam-based electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast Auto Ltd. soared more than 68% on their first day of trading on Nasdaq after going public through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

The stock began trading at $22 per share, putting the value of the company at about $50 billion. That’s more than double the $10 per share, or $23 billion, agreed to with SPAC partner Black Spade Acquisition. Even at the lower valuation, VinFast indicated it had the biggest market capitalization of any Vietnamese company trading in the U.S. And by the last hour of trading, its stock price was up to more than $37 per share.

VinFast noted that it delivered nearly 19,000 EVs as of the end of June, almost all in Vietnam. The company sent its first vehicles to customers in California in March, its initial sales outside the home country. VinFast explained that it was preparing for the launch of three new models as it expands beyond Vietnam.

CEO Le Thi Thu Thuy helped break ground last month on a U.S. factory in North Carolina, which is designed to produce 150,000 per year in the first phase of operation. The company called the move “a significant step toward its global expansion and supply chain development in North America.”

CFO David Mansfield said in an interview that VinFast was in contact with investors and intends to raise additional capital over the next 18 months.

