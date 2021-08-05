Virgin Galactic Earnings Results Metric Beat/Miss/Match Reported Value Analysts' Prediction EPS Miss -$0.39 -$0.34 Revenue (millions) Match $0.6 $0.6

Source: Predictions based on analysts' consensus from Visible Alpha

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Financial Results: Analysis

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) reported Q2 FY 2021 earnings that were mixed relative to analyst predictions. The company posted losses per share that widened year over year (YOY) and missed analyst predictions. Virgin Galactic has posted losses per share for at least the past 14 quarters, and this quarter's losses are the third largest over that period. On the other hand, the company posted quarterly revenue for the first time following four consecutive quarters of no revenue. Quarterly revenue of $0.6 million matched analyst predictions.

Shares of Virgin Galactic spiked by about 11% in after-hours trading before settling back down. They are now up about 5.4% overall in extended trading. Virgin Galactic shares have fluctuated dramatically over the past year, climbing well above and falling below the market multiple times. The company's stock is currently outperforming the market, providing one-year trailing total returns of 56.5% as compared with 33.1% for the S&P 500, as of Aug. 5.

VSS Unity Flight and FAA License Update

On July 11, Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity completed its first space flight with a full crew. This marks a crucial step toward the company's plans to launch commercial service in 2022. Another key milestone toward that goal was an update to Virgin Galactic's existing commercial space transportation operator license to allow the company to fly customers into space. This update was made by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and marks the first time this organization has licensed a spaceline to fly customers.

Virgin Galactic did not offer any forward earnings or revenue guidance in its earnings press release.