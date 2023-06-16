Virgin Galactic Shares Surge After Announcing Its First Space Tourism Flights

Published June 16, 2023
Key Takeaways

  • Virgin Galactic shares skyrocketed after announcing it would start offering commercial space tourism services in late June.
  • Galactic 01, the first spaceflight, is expected to be launched between June 27 and June 30.
  • The announcement comes after years of delays.  

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) shares skyrocketed on Friday after announcing it would start offering commercial space tourism services in late June, after years of delays.  

Galactic 01, the first spaceflight, is expected to be launched between June 27 and June 30. Galactic 02 will follow in early August, and the company plans to offer monthly commercial flights after that. The first flight will carry three members from the Italian Air Force and the National Research Council of Italy to conduct microgravity research.

“We are launching the first commercial spaceline for Earth with two dynamic products—our scientific research and private astronaut space missions,” said Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier in a release.

The announcement comes after years of delays, in part due to work refurbishing its carrier aircraft, as well as labor shortages and supply chain issues. For the quarter ended March 31, Virgin Galactic had posted a net loss of $159.4 million.

Shares jumped over 30% on Friday morning following the news, and were up over 56% year-to-date, though still 35% off last year's highs.

