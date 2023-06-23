Virgin Galactic Fundraising Plans Put Stock on Track for Worst Day in a Year

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) shares fell about 18% in early trading Friday after the company announced plans to raise up to $400 million through the sale of common stock, setting it on track for its worst trading day in over a year.

Space tourism is a capital-intensive business and the funds Virgin Galactic plans to raise by selling common stock would be used to develop its spaceship fleet and infrastructure. The company said in a regulatory filing the proceeds could also be used for general corporate purposes.

Representing about 27% of the company's market capitalization as of the end of Thursday, the new round of fundraising follows the completion of a $300 million raise under a previous agreement dated August 4, 2022.

Virgin Galactic last week announced its first commercial spaceflight, slated for the end of June. That news boosted shares, which have risen about 25% year-to-date. The S&P 500 has returned 14.1% in the same period.