Virgin Galactic Fundraising Plans Put Stock on Track for Worst Day in a Year

By
Fatima Attarwala
Fatima Attarwala
Full Bio
Fatima Attarwala is a business news writer and editor with a decade of experience researching, analyzing, and commenting on issues influencing the economy.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published June 23, 2023
Galactic vehicle SpaceShipTwo

Virgin Galactic / Contributor/ Getty Images

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) shares fell about 18% in early trading Friday after the company announced plans to raise up to $400 million through the sale of common stock, setting it on track for its worst trading day in over a year.

Key Takeaways

  • Virgin Galactic's share price fell about 18% in early trading on Friday after it sought funding.
  • Shares are on track for their largest one-day sell-off since January 2022.
  • The space tourism company intends to raise $400M through the sale of common shares.
  • The funds raised will be used to develop its fleet and infrastructure to scale its operations.

Space tourism is a capital-intensive business and the funds Virgin Galactic plans to raise by selling common stock would be used to develop its spaceship fleet and infrastructure. The company said in a regulatory filing the proceeds could also be used for general corporate purposes.

Representing about 27% of the company's market capitalization as of the end of Thursday, the new round of fundraising follows the completion of a $300 million raise under a previous agreement dated August 4, 2022.

Virgin Galactic last week announced its first commercial spaceflight, slated for the end of June. That news boosted shares, which have risen about 25% year-to-date. The S&P 500 has returned 14.1% in the same period.

Virgin Galactic YTD

YCharts
Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. MarketWatch. "Virgin Galactic stock tumbles after space-tourism company seeks to raise $400 million."

  2. Virgin Galactic. "Form 8-K."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description