Visa’s Profits Likely Rose on Higher Transaction Volumes, Credit Card Usage

Visa (V), the world’s biggest electronic payments provider, will likely report higher revenues and profit on increased transaction volumes in the first quarter, as households rely more on credit cards amid persistently high inflation.

Key Takeaways Revenue and net income likely rose 8.3% each from the same quarter last year, led by higher transaction volumes projected at $3.55 trillion.

Payment volumes likely rose 9.4% in the United States, as households relied more on credit cards amid persistently high inflation.

Diluted earnings per share (EPS) are projected at $1.98, up 11% from the year-ago quarter.

Revenue and net income are projected to have risen 8.3% each from the same quarter last year, to $7.89 billion and $4.15 billion, respectively, according to estimates compiled by Visible Alpha. Higher transaction volumes in the latest quarter were a key driver of revenue growth. They were likely up 5% from the year-ago quarter to $3.55 trillion, with U.S. payment volumes projected to have risen 9.4%. The company is expected to report diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.98, up 11% from the same period last year. Visa will report earnings after markets close Tuesday.

High inflation and dwindling savings led U.S. consumers to put more on credit cards last year. U.S. credit card debt hit a record just shy of $1 trillion in the fourth quarter, surpassing the pre-pandemic peak of $927 billion. The $61 billion increase from the previous quarter was the biggest seen in data going back to 1999.