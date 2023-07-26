Visa's Q3 Profit Boosted by Consumer Spending and Summer Travel Demand

Kevin George
Published July 26, 2023
Close up of pile of Visa, Mastercard, and American Express credit cards.

Matt Cardy / Getty Images

Visa (V)'s net income jumped 22% as resilient consumer spending, and summer travel demand boosted payments and transaction volumes, the company said in its third-quarter earnings Tuesday. However, Visa shares traded slightly in the red after-hours as profit rose over the previous quarter at the slowest pace since 2021.

Key Takeaways

  • Visa reported net revenues of 8.1 billion for its third quarter, up 12% on the year.
  • Net income jumped 22% over the last year as tourism recovered further.
  • A 7% improvement in profit was the lowest since 2021.

Travel Plans, Easing Inflation Help Visa

Slowing inflation and robust spending by consumers, especially on travel, led to a 9% year-over-year increase in Visa's global payments volume for the three months ending June. Most of that growth came from outside the U.S., where payment volume grew by 12%, while for the U.S., that metric increased by 6%.

CEO Ryan Mclrnerey said the company was helped by "resilient" consumer spending, while " travel growth from the ongoing recovery and summer tourism" also helped payment volumes. Mclrnerey was promoted in February to guide the company through a tough macroeconomic environment for payments.

The payments processing giant said net revenues were 12% higher year-over-year at $8.1 billion. Net income of $4.2 billion helped the company to a 25% increase in earnings per share compared to the same period last year. Visa earned $2.16 per share for the latest quarter, excluding one-time costs, up 7% from a year ago. That marked the smallest quarterly profit rise since the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Visa, Amex, Mastercard YTD

YCharts

How Does Visa Stack Up Against Its Rivals?

Rival American Express (AXP) kept its profit guidance unchanged for the year, despite reporting record credit card spending last week.

Another of Visa's peers, Mastercard (MA), reports earnings on Thursday, and the sector could see an improvement in coming quarters as U.S. consumer confidence hit a two-year high and the Federal Reserve nears the end of its interest rate hikes. However, consumers are still concerned about the potential for a recession.

“Lower inflation is why confidence has surged, but Americans have become cautious, trimming spending and increasing savings,” corporate economist Robert Frick told NBC News.

Shares of Visa have risen about 14% since the start of the year, while American Express and Mastercard returns aren't starkly different. The S&P 500, however, is up roughly 20% for the same period.

