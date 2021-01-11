Visa Inc. (V) is one of the largest digital payments companies in the world, and serves individual consumers, merchants, governments, and financial institutions in more than 200 countries. The company does not issue debit or credit cards directly, but rather provides card services to major financial clients, as well as authorization, clearing, and settlement.﻿﻿ Visa generates revenue through selling its services as a middleman between merchants and financial institutions.

The top shareholders of Visa are Rajat Taneja, Alfred F. Kelly, Vasant M. Prabhu, Vanguard Group Inc., BlackRock Inc., and T. Rowe Price Associates Inc.

As of January 5, 2021, Visa's trailing-12-month (TTM) revenue is $21.9 billion and TTM net income is $10.9 billion. The company has a market capitalization of $473.0 billion.﻿﻿

Below, we take a closer look at Visa's top shareholders.

"Insider" refers to people in senior management positions and members of the board of directors, as well as people or entities that own more than 10% of the company's stock. In this context, it has nothing to do with insider trading.

Top 3 Individual Insider Shareholders

Rajat Taneja

Rajat Taneja owns 250,856 shares of Visa, representing 0.01% of all outstanding shares.﻿﻿ Taneja is president of Technology for Visa, a role that oversees the company's technology innovation and investment, product engineering, global IT, and similar operations. He has held this position since 2019, previously serving as executive vice president in the same area. He joined Visa in 2013. Prior to joining Visa, Taneja was executive vice president and chief technology officer of video game company Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) and served in multiple roles at Microsoft Corp. (MSFT).﻿﻿ ﻿﻿

Alfred F. Kelly

Alfred F. Kelly owns 165,087 shares of Visa, representing 0.01% of all outstanding shares.﻿﻿ Kelly has been CEO of Visa since December of 2016 and has been chairman of the company's board of directors since April of 2019. Prior to his arrival at Visa, he held senior positions at companies including American Express Co. (AXP). He also served as head of information systems at the White House.﻿﻿

Vasant M. Prabhu

Vasant M. Prabhu owns 73,633 shares of Visa, representing less than 0.01% of all outstanding shares.﻿﻿ Prabhu is Visa's chief financial officer, a position he has held since February 2015. He is also vice chairman of the company's board since May 2019. Prabhu oversees financial strategies, planning, and reporting, among other related operations. Prior to his arrival at Visa, Prabhu was chief financial officer of NBCUniversal Media, LLC and Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide Inc., and also held senior roles at Safeway Inc. and PepsiCo Inc. (PEP).﻿﻿

Top 3 Institutional Shareholders

Institutional investors hold the majority of Visa shares at about 80.7% of total shares outstanding.﻿﻿

Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group owns 145.2 million shares of Visa, representing 6.6% of total shares outstanding, according to the company's 13F filing for the period ending September 30, 2020.﻿﻿ The company is primarily a mutual fund and ETF management company with about $6.2 trillion in global AUM.﻿﻿ The Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG), which tracks a market-cap-weighted index of U.S. companies that have increased their annual dividends for at least 10 consecutive years, owns Visa. The company is the fourth-largest holding and represents about 3.6% of the fund's portfolio.﻿﻿

BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock owns 127.4 million shares of Visa, representing 5.8% of total shares outstanding, according to the company's 13F filing as of September 30, 2020.﻿﻿ The company is primarily a mutual fund and ETF management company with approximately $7.8 trillion in AUM.﻿﻿ The iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG) owns Visa. Visa is the second-largest holding, at 11.3%, of the fund's portfolio.﻿﻿

T. Rowe Price Associates Inc.

T. Rowe Price owns 75.9 million shares of Visa, representing 3.4% of total shares outstanding, according to the company's 13F filing as of September 30, 2020.﻿﻿ The company is an investment management firm offering portfolio management, equities, fixed income, asset allocation, and financial advisory services. Its offerings include ETFs and mutual funds. The firm holds approximately $1.0 trillion in AUM.﻿﻿ The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth Fund (TRBCX), one of the company's largest mutual funds, owns Visa. Visa is a top-10 holding, accounting for 3.1% of the fund's portfolio.﻿﻿