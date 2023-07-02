VIX Options Volume Hit Highest Level Since March 2020 in June

More traders are placing bets on market volatility than at any point since the outbreak of COVID-19, potentially a sign of uncertainty bubbling below the surface of a buoyant market.

Key Takeaways Volume on VIX options contracts reached its highest level since March 2020 in June.

The ratio of VIX put options to call options buying is near its lowest level in three years, a sign traders are increasing their bets on heightened volatility.

Markets face several challenges this year, including as many as two more interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

Investors traded an average of 850,000 VIX options contracts per day in June, the most since March 2020 when they exchanged an average of 1.1 million contracts a day.

The VIX—officially the Cboe Volatility Index, but sometimes called “the fear gauge”—is a measure of investors’ expectations of future market volatility calculated using S&P 500 Index options price data. It usually moves inversely to stocks, which it has this year. While the S&P 500 has climbed 14% since January, the VIX has fallen 37% to below 14. Its historical average is between 19 and 20.

Excess trading of VIX options could be taken as a sign of market jitters. The only other month since the beginning of COVID-19 lockdowns in which VIX options volume exceeded 800,000 contracts a day was March of this year, when regional bank failures sent volume soaring. Over 2 million contracts were traded on March 10, the day Silicon Valley Bank collapsed. Daily volume averaged more than 1 million contracts for two straight weeks as other regional banks shuttered and investors worried about contagion.

To be sure, the VIX is currently below its historical average of between 19 and 20, an indication of relative calm among investors. And retail investors, an increasingly influential cohort in equities markets, are more optimistic about stock returns than they’ve been since the Fed started raising rates last March, our latest sentiment survey suggests.

Yet the VIX’s put/call ratio also points to the expectation of greater volatility on the horizon. The VIX’s inverse relationship with the S&P 500 is why buying a VIX call option is often considered a wise hedge against a near-term drop in equity markets. The VIX’s put/call ratio is currently around 0.25, one of its lowest points in the last three years, an indication that investors are placing significantly more bets on the VIX rising than falling.

Investors’ VIX positioning could indicate skepticism of this year’s AI rally, which has seen a few Big Tech stocks soar over a more tepid market. Just seven stocks make up about 28% of the S&P 500—Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Nvidia (NVDA), Alphabet (GOOG; GOOGL), Tesla (TSLA), and Meta (META)—and their meteoric rise this year account for the majority of the index’s returns.

While narrow market breadth isn’t itself an indicator of bad times ahead, investors could be drawing comparisons between the AI boom and past market crazes, like the dotcom bubble.

The run-up in tech stock prices could appear to some unwarranted—especially given their sensitivity to interest rates and Federal Reserve officials repeatedly saying they’re not done raising those rates.