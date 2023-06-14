Vodafone and CK Hutchison Merge UK Mobile Operations

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Full Bio

Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Learn about our editorial policies
Published June 14, 2023
Vodafone

Xavi Torrent / Contributor / Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Vodafone and CK Hutchison said they would merge their U.K. mobile phone businesses.
  • Vodafone would own a 51% stake in the newly formed "MergeCo."
  • The deal could face regulatory challenges because the U.K. would only have three mobile providers.

Vodafone Group (VOD) and CK Hutchison, which owns Britain’s Three UK mobile phone network, announced they would be merging their U.K. telecom businesses, months after they began negotiations on a deal.

The companies said the agreement would make Vodafone the majority stakeholder at 51% in what is being called “MergeCo.” They indicated that the transaction contained no cash considerations. It’s expected to close by the end of next year.

Vodafone U.K. CEO Ahmed Essam will become the MergeCo CEO, and Three UK CFO Darren Purkis will be the new firm’s CFO.

Vodafone reported last October that it was in discussions with its smaller rival, and Three UK’s Purkis noted in March that the talks were “progressive and positive.”

CK Huchison Group Co-Managing Director Canning Fok explained that the combination gives both companies “the scale needed to deliver a best-in-class 5G network for the UK, transforming mobile services for our customers and opening up new opportunities for businesses.”

The proposal could face regulatory hurdles, since the union of Vodafone and Three UK would leave the country with just three mobile carriers. 

American Depositary Receipts (ADR) of Vodafone Group Plc advanced 1.7% on Wednesday morning following the news, after trading at a 27-year low on Tuesday.

Vodafone max chart

YCharts
Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Vodafone. "Merger of Vodafone UK and Three UK to create one of Europe's leading 5G networks."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description