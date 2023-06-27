Walgreens Shares Plunge After Reducing Its Outlook as Spending Slows

Key Takeaways Walgreens shares plummeted on Tuesday after the drugstore chain slashed its full-year earnings guidance.

The company blamed reduced consumer spending and slowing demand for COVID-19 products and services.

Fiscal third quarter profit missed estimates, while sales exceeded forecasts.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) was the worst-performing stock in the Dow and S&P 500 on Tuesday morning as shares dropped 9% after the biggest U.S. drugstore chain slashed its full-year guidance as consumer spending and pharmacy demand that had been driven by the COVID-19 pandemic declined.

The company now anticipates fiscal 2023 earnings per share (EPS) of $4 to $4.05, down from the previous $4.45 to $4.65. Walgreens blamed “consumer and category conditions, lower COVID-19 contribution, and a more cautious macroeconomic forward view” for the change.

Walgreens said that it would be taking “immediate actions to drive sustainable growth in adjusted operating income in fiscal 2024.” CFO Rosalind Brewer indicated that the company will increase its cost-cutting efforts and focus on boosting the profitability of its healthcare segment.

For the third quarter, Walgreens posted a profit of $1 per share, short of forecasts. It pointed to a 19.5% headwind from “significantly lower COVID-19 vaccine and testing volumes.” Revenue rose 8.6% to $35.42 billion, better than expected.

Brewer added that Walgreens’ customers are being affected by higher inflation and interest rates, a reduction in federal food benefits for the poor, smaller tax refunds, and an uncertain economic outlook.