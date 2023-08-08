Texting Employees Cost Wall Street Firms $549M In Fines For Recordkeeping Rules Violation

By
Diccon Hyatt
Diccon Hyatt
Full Bio
Diccon Hyatt is an experienced financial and economics reporter who has covered the pandemic-era economy in hundreds of stories over the past two years. He's written hundreds of stories breaking down complex financial topics in plainspoken language, emphasizing the impact that economic currents would have on individuals' finances and the market. He's also worked at The Balance, U.S. 1, Community News Service and the Middletown Transcript.
Learn about our editorial policies
Updated August 08, 2023
Federal Hall and Wall Street with statue of George Washington

Bo Zaunders / Getty Images

How much does it cost to send a text message? For 11 trading firms, the practice of their employees texting about work on their personal devices has cost a combined $549 million in fines from federal regulators.

Key Takeaways

  • Wells Fargo and other Wall Street trading firms have agreed to pay $549 in fines to federal regulators for violating rules that require them to preserve electronic communications.
  • Company employees used personal devices to send work-related text messages, making communications less available for investigators looking into potential wrongdoing, the Securities and Exchange Commission said.
  • The fines are part of an ongoing effort by federal regulators to make financial companies comply with communications rules: last year, other major firms had to pay nearly $2 billion for similar violations.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said Tuesday the companies had agreed to pay a a total of $549 million in fines to settle charges that they had violated recordkeeping rules. Longstanding patterns of employees communicating about work on personal devices on iMessage, WhatsApp, Signal, and other text messaging services violated regulations, the SEC said.

Among the firms targeted: Wells Fargo (WFC), which was fined $200 million by SEC and CFTC combined, and BNP Paribas (BNPQY), which faced $110 million in fines between the two regulators. 

Trading firms are required to preserve electronic communications so that regulators can investigate potential lawbreaking. In September, the SEC and CFTC leveled nearly $2 billion in fines against 16 other companies, including Bank of America (BAC) and Goldman Sachs (GS), for similar violations. 

“Today’s actions stem from our continuing sweep to ensure that regulated entities, including broker-dealers and investment advisers, comply with their recordkeeping requirements, which are essential for us to monitor and enforce compliance with the federal securities laws.” Sanjay Wadhwa, Deputy Director of Enforcement for the SEC, said in a statement. “Recordkeeping failures such as those here undermine our ability to exercise effective regulatory oversight, often at the expense of investors,” 

Firms Fined By The SEC:

  • Wells Fargo Securities with Wells Fargo Clearing Services, and Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network: $125 million
  • BNP Paribas Securities: $35 million
  • SG Americas Securities: $35 million
  • BMO Capital Markets: $25 million
  • Mizuho Securities USA: $25 million
  • Houlihan Lokey Capital: $15 million
  • Moelis & Company: $10 million
  • Wedbush Securities: $10 million
  • SMBC Nikko Securities America: $9 million

Firms Fined By The CFTC:

  • BNP Paribas S.A. and BNP Paribas Securities: $75 million
  • Société Générale SA and SG Americas Securities: $75 million
  • Wells Fargo Bank and Wells Fargo Securities: $75 million
  • Bank of Montreal (BMO): $35 million
Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Securities and Exchange Commission. "Press Release SEC Charges 11 Wall Street Firms with Widespread Recordkeeping Failures."

  2. Commodities Futures Trading Commission. "CFTC Orders Four Financial Institutions to Pay Total of $260 Million for Recordkeeping and Supervision Failures for Widespread Use of Unapproved Communication Methods."

Open a New Bank Account
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Sponsor
Name
Description