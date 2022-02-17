Walmart Q4 FY2022 Earnings Report Recap

Walmart Earnings Results Metric Beat/Miss/Match Reported Value Analysts' Prediction Adjusted EPS Beat $1.53 $1.50 Revenue Beat $152.9B $151.8B U.S. Comparable Sales Growth, excluding fuel (YOY) Beat 6.3% 6.1%

Source: Predictions based on analysts' consensus from Visible Alpha

Walmart (WMT) Financial Results: Analysis

Walmart Inc. (WMT) reported Q4 FY 2022 earnings that beat analysts' expectations. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) exceeded consensus estimates, rising 10.1% year over year (YOY). Walmart's revenue came in above analyst forecasts, up 0.5% YOY. Analysts were expecting a slight decline in revenue for the quarter. Comparable store sales growth for the company's U.S.-based stores and clubs also beat analyst estimates. The company's shares rose more than 3% in pre-market trading. Over the past year, Walmart's shares have provided a total return of -6.9%, well below the S&P 500's total return of 13.8%.

WMT U.S. Comparable Sales Growth

Walmart's U.S. comparable sales, excluding fuel sales, rose 6.3% YOY, marking a deceleration from the previous quarter of FY 2022 as well as the year-ago quarter. The metric encompasses revenue generated by Walmart's U.S. stores and clubs that have been open during the previous 12 months. It includes sales from the company's remodels, relocations, expansions, and conversions, as well as e-commerce sales.

Comparable sales growth gauges a company's ability to generate additional revenue from established stores. If the bulk of a company's sales are being generated by established stores as opposed to new ones, this is a good sign that the company's products have not yet saturated the local market.

Walmart said in a Q4 earnings presentation that comparable sales for its U.S.-based Walmart stores reflected an increase in in-store traffic and strong consumer spending amid the holiday season. The company's Walmart stores also continued to make gains in grocery market share. Walmart e-commerce sales were up 70% compared to the same period two years ago.

WMT Outlook

Walmart provided guidance for FY 2023. The company expects its consolidated net sales to rise about 3% in constant currency. U.S. Walmart stores comparable sales, excluding fuel, are expected to grow 3% for the year. Walmart estimates that its EPS will grow in the mid-single digits.

Walmart's next earnings report (for Q1 FY 2023) is expected to be released on May 17, 2022.

