Want To Buy A Typical Home? Better Have A Six-Figure Income

By
Diccon Hyatt
Diccon Hyatt
Full Bio
Diccon Hyatt is an experienced financial and economics reporter who has covered the pandemic-era economy in hundreds of stories over the past two years. He's written hundreds of stories breaking down complex financial topics in plainspoken language, emphasizing the impact that economic currents would have on individuals' finances and the market. He's also worked at The Balance, U.S. 1, Community News Service and the Middletown Transcript.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published August 21, 2023
Smiling family of father, mother and toddler boy standing in garden in front of modern design house with glass facade.

Westend61 / Getty Images

Today’s soaring home prices and mortgage rates mean the typical household falls short of the income needed to buy the median-priced home by more than $20,000 a year.

That’s according to mortgage data company HSH, which estimated that as of the second quarter, a household would need to make $105,324 to afford a typical home. As of 2021, the median household income was only $70,784 according to the Census Bureau. Recent increases in the costs to buy a home have left income in the dust, as the chart below shows.

HSH’s figures are in line with other measures showing that houses are the least affordable they’ve been in at least a decade, largely because of mortgage rates having been driven up by the Federal Reserve’s campaign of anti-inflation rate hikes

An index of home affordability compiled by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta plunged in 2021 and is hovering near the record low it hit in October. Homes today are less affordable even than in 2006, when a real estate bubble drove prices to an unsustainable level, according to the Atlanta Fed.

The median household income figure is outdated, and workers have taken home hefty pay raises during 2022 and 2023.  However, if median household income increased at the same rate as median weekly earnings, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, household income in 2023 would be $78,781, leaving home ownership still well out of reach. 

HSH’s estimate assumes that to be affordable, housing payments, including insurance and taxes, should take up 28% or less of household income. It also assumes a home bought at the median price of $402,600 according to the National Association of Realtors, a 20% down payment, and a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage at the average rate of 6.51% according to Freddie Mac. Since then, mortgage rates have risen even more, topping 7% and making affordability even worse.

Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. HSH. "The Salary You Must Earn To Buy A Home In The 50 Largest Metros."

  2. Census Bureau. "Income in the United States: 2021."

  3. Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. "Home Ownership Affordability Monitor."

  4. Bureau of Labor Statistics. "Employed full time: Median usual weekly nominal earnings (second quartile): Wage and salary workers: 16 years and over."

  5. Freddie Mac. "Mortgage Rates."

Open a New Bank Account
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Sponsor
Name
Description