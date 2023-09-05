Warner Bros. Discovery Warns of Hit From Hollywood Strikes

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Published September 05, 2023
Hollywood strikes

Bloomberg / Contributor / Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Warner Bros. Discovery raised its 2023 free cash flow guidance, but warned that Hollywood strikes would negatively impact its earnings.
  • The entertainment giant said WGA and AFTRA strikes will cut its full-year EBITDA by up to $500 million.
  • The company said it is benefiting from the success of the "Barbie" movie.

Warner Bros. Discover (WBD) shares rose as the entertainment giant’s update on its free cast flow and debt payments helped offset concerns about a negative impact to its earnings from Hollywood strikes.

Warner Bros. Discovery raised its 2023 free cash flow guidance to at least $5 billion, and expects it to exceed $1.7 billion in the current quarter because of the success of its blockbuster Barbie movie. 

The company also maintained its guidance of reaching net leverage below 4 times by the end of the year, as well as its target gross leverage range of 2.5 times to 3 times by the end of 2024. 

However, Warner Bros. Discovery also warned in a regulatory filing that the ongoing strikes by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) would cut full-year earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) by $300 million to $500 million, lowering its EBITDA outlook to a range of $10.5 billion to $11 billion. The company’s previous estimates assumed the walkouts would end in early September.

The company said it was not sure when the strikes would end but was hopeful it would be soon.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery have added about a quarter of their value this year. 

WBD

