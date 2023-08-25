Wells Fargo Agrees to Pay $35M to SEC Over Excessive Customer Charges

Kevin George
Kevin George
Published August 25, 2023
Wells Fargo Agreed Would Pay To Settle With A U.S. Consumer Finance Watchdog

Wells Fargo (WFC) has agreed to pay $35 million to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over charges of excessive advisory fees, the SEC said.

Key Takeaways

  • The SEC said Wells Fargo has agreed to settle its charges of excessive fees.
  • Wells Fargo will pay the regulator a $35 million civil penalty.
  • The bank settled without admitting or denying the charges, the SEC said.

The regulator said Wells Fargo Clearing Services LLC and Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network LLC overcharged almost 11,000 investment advisory accounts more than $26.8 million in advisory fees. The SEC claimed the U.S. bank and its predecessor firms overcharged new client accounts opened before 2014 through the end of December 2022. The firms "failed to enter the agreed-upon reduced advisory fee rates into the firms’ billing systems," the SEC statement said.

The SEC added that Wells Fargo settled the case without admitting or denying the charges. The bank had already paid account holders affected by the issue around $40 million, including interest, to cover the excess fees. Last year, regulators fined Wells Fargo a record $1.7 billion for “widespread mismanagement” that affected 16 million consumer accounts. The bank has had a tumultuous time over the last decade, paying about $10 billion in fines.

SEC Director Gurbir S. Grewal said companies making acquisitions should "ensure that their growth does not come at the expense of client protection.”

Wells Fargo shares were little changed after the settlement, down 0.48% on a bearish day for the market.

