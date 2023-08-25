Wells Fargo Agrees to Pay $35M to SEC Over Excessive Customer Charges

Wells Fargo (WFC) has agreed to pay $35 million to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over charges of excessive advisory fees, the SEC said.

The regulator said Wells Fargo Clearing Services LLC and Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network LLC overcharged almost 11,000 investment advisory accounts more than $26.8 million in advisory fees. The SEC claimed the U.S. bank and its predecessor firms overcharged new client accounts opened before 2014 through the end of December 2022. The firms "failed to enter the agreed-upon reduced advisory fee rates into the firms’ billing systems," the SEC statement said.

The SEC added that Wells Fargo settled the case without admitting or denying the charges. The bank had already paid account holders affected by the issue around $40 million, including interest, to cover the excess fees. Last year, regulators fined Wells Fargo a record $1.7 billion for “widespread mismanagement” that affected 16 million consumer accounts. The bank has had a tumultuous time over the last decade, paying about $10 billion in fines.

SEC Director Gurbir S. Grewal said companies making acquisitions should "ensure that their growth does not come at the expense of client protection.”

Wells Fargo shares were little changed after the settlement, down 0.48% on a bearish day for the market.

