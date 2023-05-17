Western Alliance Shares Jump on Deposit Surge

The regional bank said deposits have risen more than $2 billion so far this quarter

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Full Bio

Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Learn about our editorial policies
Published May 17, 2023
Western Alliance Bank

Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) shares jumped after the struggling regional bank said deposits have risen so far this quarter, which also boosted shares of other regional lenders.

Despite volatility in the banking sector, deposits at the bank as of May 12 had increased more than $2 billion from March 31, when they totaled $47.6 billion. Over 79% of deposits were insured, up from 68% at the end of the first quarter, Western Alliance said in a regulatory filing.

As with many of its rivals, concerns had been raised about the lender's ability to stay in business following the collapse of Silicon Valley, Signature, and First Republic banks earlier this year. 

Buy Rating

After the report, Bank of America reinstated coverage of Western Alliance, giving the stock a buy rating and noting that its business model was "more resilient than perceived."

Western Alliance shares spiked 14% today, although they’re still down 40% year-to-date. This compares to a 32% decline in the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE), a proxy for the performance of regional banks, so far this year.

Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Return YTD

YCharts
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. "Form 8-K: Western Alliance Bancorporation."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description