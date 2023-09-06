WeWork To Renegotiate Leases, Exit Weak Locations, but Investors Aren't Impressed

Kevin George
Published September 06, 2023
wework logo on glass door with people in the background

Bloomberg / Contributor / Getty Images

WeWork (WE) shares failed to retain the initial price bump they received when the co-working space provider announced plans to renegotiate its leases and exit underperforming locations as it seeks to cut costs. Wary investors pulled the stock back into the red, which closed down 3.4%.

Key Takeaways

  • A letter from WeWork's CEO laid out the company's plans.
  • The co-working space provider will seek to renegotiate all of its leases.
  • WeWork will also exit underperforming locations in a bid to stay afloat.

A letter from the company's CEO David Tolley said it was embarking on a period of engagement with its landlords on "nearly all" of its leases. WeWork's current lease liabilities were more than two-thirds of operating expenses in the latest quarter and "remain too high," he said. He added that the company expects to "exit unfit locations" and focus on its strongest assets.

The move follows the release of WeWork's second-quarter earnings, in which management said there was "substantial doubt" that it could stay in business without the turnaround plan. Revenue for the second quarter was $844 million, up 4% year-on-year, with a net loss of $397 million marking a $238 million improvement over the same period a year earlier. At that time, the company had cited a highly competitive commercial real estate industry, challenges in managing flexible spaces, and macroeconomic volatility as headwinds to its business.

Japanese conglomerate Softbank reportedly poured $17 billion into WeWork before the company went public via a special acquisition company (SPAC) merger in October 2020. WeWork's shares have lost most of their value since then. In a bid to boost its stock price, WeWork executed a 1-for-40 reverse stock split on Sept. 1, but that has done little to change the stock price trajectory.

