WFH Could Lead to $800 Billion Drop in Commercial Real Estate Values by 2030

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Full Bio

Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Learn about our editorial policies
Published July 13, 2023
Office buildings

Alexander Spatari / Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Hybrid work schedules could lead to an $800 billion drop in commercial real estate values by 2030, according to a study by McKinsey.
  • The study found office worker attendance is 30% below what it was before the pandemic.
  • Office building vacancy rates rose 3.3 percentage points from 2019 to 2022.

The explosion of work-from-home schedules that began during COVID-19 lockdowns and continues today could slash the value of office buildings in several major cities by $800 billion by the end of the decade, according to a study by consulting group McKinsey.

McKinsey’s study of what it called “superstar” cities—Beijing, Houston, London, New York, Paris, Munich, San Francisco, Shanghai, and Tokyo—found demand for office space in 2030 would be 13% below what it was in 2019.

McKinsey said that even with the pandemic over, office attendance is still 30% below what it was before the outbreak. It added that “hybrid work is here to stay.”

Office vacancy rates in select cites

McKinsey Global Institute

The study indicated that commercial real estate vacancy rates in the urban cores it studied went up 3.3 percentage points from 2019 to 2022, and rents that were actually paid may have fallen even more.

McKinsey said the drop in demand has allowed tenants to negotiate shorter leases from building owners, and there’s been a shift in preferences for those companies that are looking for office space to a “flight to quality.” It explained that from 2020 to 2022, rents and demand for Class A space grew more quickly than Class B space in many U.S. cities as employers looked to provide a more attractive workplace for their staff.

Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. McKinsey Global Institute. "How hybrid work has changed the way people work, live, and shop."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description