What Is the Best CD Term to Buy Right Now?

Since CDs require you to lock up your money for a period of time, the best term to choose is dependent on your individual situation and when you might need to gain access to your money. So, if you can afford to park your savings for six months, one year, or longer, you can take advantage of some very compelling interest rates today that are over 5.00%.



Warning While it is possible to cash out of a CD before its maturity date, doing so will entail an early withdrawal penalty equal to a portion of the interest earned.

If not, the best high-yield savings accounts offer 5.00% APY or higher right now, making them attractive and flexible for immediate liquidity.

CD Investing Strategies

Investing in CDs is fairly straightforward and, unlike investing in stocks or bonds, guarantees a certain risk-free rate of return. Depending on the amount one has to invest and their time horizon, different options are available. Below are some basic strategies for different types of investors.

Choosing a Single Term

For someone wanting to earn the highest rate available for a set period of time, a single-term CD can be a good option if the term involved fits within their horizon for eventually needing access to the funds. Under this scenario, choosing a single 2-year or 3-year CD could make sense in the current high-rate environment.

CD Laddering

For those with considerable funds to invest and who wish to establish an array of future CD maturities to gain both short-term flexibility and lock in longer-term rates, a CD laddering strategy may be a solid strategy.

Break up your investable funds into equal deposits across a handful of CDs with different terms and maturities, such as 3 months, 6 months, 1 year, 18 months, and 2 years. When each CD matures, you will move the principal and interest into a new CD of the next longest term. For example, you would move your principal and interest from the 3-month CD into a new 6-month CD once the 3-month CD matures. This allows you to enjoy continuous interest compounding, as well as access to money more frequently when a CD matures.

Rate Collection Methodology Disclosure

Every business day, Investopedia tracks the rate data of more than 200 banks and credit unions that offer CDs to customers nationwide and determines daily rankings of the top-paying certificates in every major term. To qualify for our lists, the institution must be federally insured (FDIC for banks, NCUA for credit unions), and the CD's minimum initial deposit must not exceed $25,000.

Banks must be available in at least 40 states. And while some credit unions require you to donate to a specific charity or association to become a member if you don't meet other eligibility criteria (e.g., you don't live in a certain area or work in a certain kind of job), we exclude credit unions whose donation requirement is $40 or more. For more about how we choose the best rates, read our full methodology.