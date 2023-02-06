What The S&P 500’s Golden Cross Could Mean for Stocks

By
Stella Osoba
Stella Osoba headshot black and white
Full Bio
Stella Osoba co-founded and chaired Women in Technical Analysis. She has 15+ years of experience as a financial writer and technical analyst.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published February 06, 2023
Stock Ticker at Morgan Stanley Building

The S&P 500 formed a bullish technical indicator on Friday, raising hopes that the index’s January rally is more than a blip.

The S&P 500’s 50-day moving average crossed above its 200-day moving average on Feb. 3, forming what is known as a golden cross chart pattern.

Key Takeaways

  • The S&P 500 formed its first golden cross since July 2020 on Friday. 
  • A golden cross is a chart pattern that occurs when a short-term moving average (MA) crosses above a long-term one.
  • A golden cross suggests an uptrend or the start of a new bull market.
  • The S&P 500 golden cross comes less than two months after one occurred in the Dow.

A golden cross is a chart pattern that occurs when a short-term moving average (MA) crosses above a long-term one, and is a bullish breakout pattern. As long-term indicators carry more weight, the golden cross indicates a bull market could be on the horizon. That interpretation is reinforced by high trading volumes. The most widely used durations for the short-term and long-term MAs are the 50-day and 200-day MAs, respectively.

Candlestick graph showing S&P 500 daily price moves, with 50-day moving average and 200-day moving average crossing.

TradingView

Golden cross formations using the 50-day and 200-day MAs aren’t seen frequently. The last time the S&P 500 formed a golden cross was in July 2020. The index went on to notch gains of over 50%, rising from a close of 3,185 on July 10, 2020, to nearly 4,800 in January 2022. That is why the formation of a golden cross in the S&P 500 can be such a significant development.

The formation could signal the beginning of a new uptrend or bull market. When a short-term moving average rises above a long-term one, it indicates market momentum is beginning to accelerate to the upside, setting the stage for a sustained rise in prices.

The golden cross in the S&P 500 comes less than two months after a similar crossover occurred in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) (see chart below).

Candlestick chart showing daily price movement of Dow Jones Industrial Average, with 50-day and 200-day moving averages intersecting in Dec. 2023.

TradingView
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Yahoo! Finance. "S&P 500 Historical Data."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description