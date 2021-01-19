How do you beat the market? Many think it's impossible: a unicorn or an unobtainable goal. The efficient-market hypothesis basically says that it's impossible. It is a hypothesis in financial economics stating that asset prices reflect all available information. So, beating the market consistently on a risk-adjusted basis is impossible since market prices should only react to new information.

Most may believe that, but you don't. If you did, you probably wouldn't be reading this. I can tell you that you can beat the market. But how?

One possible answer can be found in Craig's List. No, the keys to riches aren't hidden in the classifieds, but in the premise of small numbers having huge impacts. Take for instance that Craigslist.org generates over $1 billion in annual revenue with only 50 employees.

And just like that small employee to sales ratio, only a handful of money managers beat the market consistently. Most fail over the long run. But a familiar few market-beaters keep appearing over the decades – names like Warren Buffett, Chase Coleman, and Louis Navellier. How does a stock picker keep coming out on top year after year?

The answer again lies in the power of small numbers. You only need a few big winners to cover all of your losers and then some to beat the market.

People ask me the market beating question. And when I tell them it's possible through superior stock picking, they want to know how. The way we do it at my research firm is by tracking what we think the Big Money investors are doing. When I get buy signals in my proprietary system, I have a good hunch that Big Money is moving into a stock. When the signals show up on the stocks with the best fundamentals and technicals, I pounce. But here again is the concept of small numbers: I may only end up with 20 or so stocks out of 5,500!

Then invariably I get the question: "when do you sell?" This answer really depends on who is behind the wheel. For me, it's simple: never. I know, it sounds insane, but remember what Warren Buffett said: "Our favorite holding period is forever." He knows a thing or two about investing.

My premise is simple: I spend all of my time and energy weeding out the wheat from the chaff. I devoted my professional life to identifying outlier stocks in the vast sea of individuals. Once you find the keepers, you never want to let them go. It's like managing a sports team. If you know you've got Michael Jordan, you keep him forever. If he has a slump for a few games, you'd feel pretty stupid if you traded him immediately trying to find another.

It's really that simple for me. I spend all my energy finding the best stocks to buy, so I never have to sell them. And in my own portfolios, I can tell you the rule holds true: a small number of carefully selected stocks consistently outperforms the market. And within the portfolio, the 80/20 rule seems to apply: 20% of the stocks make up 80% of the gains. In other words: a few big winners account for the gains. Just like only 50 people handle a billion in sales, you don't need to trade in and out all day to make big money in stocks.

Here's the other crazy part: if you never sell, you don't have to fear a market correction. Yes, the paper value of your portfolio will likely wane when stocks come under pressure. But to quote my good friend Louie Navellier: "Great stocks bounce like fresh tennis balls, and bad stocks thud like rocks." When markets pressure stocks, they tend to pressure all stocks – even the highest quality ones. But when markets finally reverse higher, the best stocks recover the fastest. Generally, they tend to rally to new highs.

Let's go a step further: if we never sell and no longer have to fear corrections, then should we welcome them? Yes! Remember Buffett again: "Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful." Loose translation: buy when everyone's selling. That's all well and good, but the trick is to have cash on hand to buy stocks when they go on sale.

Now I'm going to let you in on a little-known secret. Warren Buffett didn't become so rich by just being a great stock picker. He did it by magically always having cash at the ready. How do you buy stocks in a market crash if you're fully invested? Good question, right?

Buffett recognized early that blood in the water equals opportunity. So, he bought an insurance company. Buffett got rich owning GEICO. You see, when you own an insurance company, people pay you monthly premiums. The insurance company has a responsibility to invest this accumulated cash known as "the float." So, letting it build up and then greedily buying great stocks when no one wants them is a great way to build wealth over the long term. The trick to corrections is always having cash to plow into the market. GEICO's float allowed Buffett to do this every time.

Us mere mortals can't just buy insurance companies. But we can save cash to be ready for when stocks puke. That's when to grab the best stocks at a discount. And for those who fear that "it's different this time," the S&P 500 index has rallied 65% since the March 2020 COVID lows. It rallied an astonishing 357% from the March 2009 lows of the Global Financial Crisis. Two black swan events recovered healthily and then some.

To beat the market, you only need a handful of great stocks. You don't need to trade often, and you need to be patient. Opportunities rarely come around. You need to be ready for when they do. The recipe is simple. But like anything in life, it's all in the execution. There's a three-word rule to be effective there: patience and process.

