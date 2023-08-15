Wheels Up Gets a Bailout and Cedes Control to Delta Air Lines, Certares, and Knighthead

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Full Bio

Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Learn about our editorial policies
Published August 15, 2023
Wheels Up

Wheels Up

Key Takeaways

  • Delta and two investment firms bailed out struggling private charter jet company Wheels Up.
  • Wheels Up will receive a $400 million loan and $100 million liquidity facility.
  • In exchange, the three companies will receive 95% of Wheels Up stock, and Delta's CFO will become chairman.

Shares of Wheels Up Experience (UP) jumped over 6% after Delta Air Lines (DAL) and two investment firms bailed out the money-losing private charter jet provider and took control of the firm.  

Delta said it, along with Certares Management and Knighthead Capital Management, entered into a non-binding agreement with Wheels Up giving the company a $400 million term loan and a $100 million liquidity facility. The move expands the support the three had previously supplied to Wheels Up.

Delta noted that as part of the transaction, the lenders will receive 95% of Wheels Up stock, and Delta CFO Dan Janki will become chair. 

Delta CEO Ed Bastian indicated that the partnership will “create new opportunities for Wheels Up to drive strategic, operational and financial improvements for its customers in the months and years ahead.”

UP

YCharts

Wheels Up shares had plunged to an all-time low last week after the company warned there was “substantial doubt” it could continue operating. Wheels Up struggled financially as the boom in demand by wealthy clients for private jets during the pandemic has declined. 

Despite Tuesday's gains, Wheels Up Experience shares are deep in the red for 2023. Shares of Delta Air Lines fell 2.8%.

Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Delta Air Lines. "Delta, Certares and Knighthead accelerate Wheels Up business transformation with expanded strategic partnership."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description