Where Are CD Rates Headed This Year?

Already-high rates on certificates of deposit may not have reached their peak, a closely-watched indicator of future interest rates suggests.

With rates offered on CDs at unusual highs sometimes topping 5%, investors are hanging on every word of officials at the Federal Reserve for signs of how long the party is going to last, or if rates could go even higher. A report released Wednesday provides an important clue.

Fed-watchers are familiar with the “dot plot,” a graph of where the individual members of the Federal Open Market Committee think the federal funds rate will be at the end of the year, and in the years following. The opinions of FOMC members matter more than most because they’re the ones who set the all-important benchmark federal funds rate, which heavily influences interest rates on all kinds of financial instruments, including CDs.

While the dot plot isn’t perfect—events such as the pandemic may force the Fed to deviate from its plans—the Fed’s policy is to be as transparent as possible about its intentions, and communicate its moves well in advance.

The median projection of the 17 FOMC members was that they’ll raise the rate another 50 basis points to a range of 5.5-5.75% this year. Individual predictions varied considerably, with one member projecting that the rate will be over 6% by the year’s end, and two believing the Fed would cut the rate to just over 5%.

What Does This Mean For You?

If you were waiting for CD rates to peak before locking in a rate to stash extra cash, you may have to wait a little longer based on Fed signals today.

But should typical savers sweat every move of the dot plot?

James Martielli, head of investment and trading services at Vanguard, says his recommendations for cash-like investments such as CDs, treasury bills, high yield savings accounts, and money market funds stays the same regardless of where rates go.

“For most investors, cash and cash-like investments help support short-term, liquid needs like an emergency savings fund, the cash needed to cover this month’s bills, and short-term savings goals (within the next 1-2 years), like an upcoming house or car purchase,” Martielli said in an email. “Trying to time the market, which can include betting on a certain stock or trying to anticipate rate increases for short-term gain, is a losing game in the long term for most investors.”

Instead, investors should first prioritize paying off bills and high-interest debt like credit cards, and then focus on building up an emergency fund of 3-6 months income. After that, savers should put extra money into retirement savings, Martielli said.

Still, as rates have climbed, CDs have been attracting more attention, and investor dollars. A poll of Investopedia readers taken in late April and early May showed that when asked what they’d do with an extra $10,000, putting it in CDs was the number one choice, displacing stocks, which had been the favorite in previous polls asking the same question.

