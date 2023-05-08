Where Are Savings Account Rates Headed?

Today's Top 5 Savings Account Rates on Nationally Available Accounts Institution Today's Rate Minimum Ongoing Balance CFG Bank 5.02% APY $1,000 Newtek Bank 5.00% APY Any amount Vio Bank 4.85% APY $100 First Foundation Bank 4.85% APY $1,000 TotalDirectBank 4.82% APY $2,500

Rates current as of May 8, 2023.

Of course, the average or typical savings account will pay much less than the nation-leading high-yield accounts, with today's average reading just 0.39%. This is low because many of the nation's largest banks pay almost nothing on savings accounts, while figuring heavily into the FDIC average due to their massive size.

Still, the current reading is the highest average since the FDIC began publishing this data in 2009, and is more than six times the national average of 0.06% we saw before the Fed's rate hikes.



Will Savings Account Rates Go Up This Year?

It's possible that today's top savings account rate of 5.02% APY won't be the highest we'll see. Some financial institutions could still raise their savings rates in response to last week's quarter-point increase by the Fed. Or another rate increase by the Federal Reserve could, in theory, bump savings account rates higher. But there are three reasons this may not come to fruition this time around.

Banks likely increased savings rates before last week's Fed move, but won't after: Banks and credit unions often don't wait until a rate hike is officially announced. If they feel reasonably confident in market predictions that the Fed is going to make another increase, many will determine their rates in advance of the actual Fed announcement. You can notice this in the graph below, where many Fed hikes are preceded by a run-up in the top rate.

Small federal funds rate bumps don't pack much punch : Another factor is the size of the recent increase. Quarter-point increases are the smallest increment the Fed implements, and they often only trigger minor movement among banks and credit unions, especially coming after much more dramatic increases. For instance, after 4.25% in 2022 hikes, you can see in the chart that the smaller 0.25% increases in 2023 are generally followed by rate plateaus, not improvements.

Future Fed rate increases seem less likely than before: Last week, the Fed signaled that it may or may not make further rate increases this year. This marks a notable departure from previous statements in which the Fed indicated its work of raising rates was not done. If banks and credit unions feel the Fed will now hold rates steady, so too will many of them.



In other words, you might get lucky and see savings account rates edge a bit higher as a result of the latest Fed increase. But currently, the overwhelming majority opinion of the fed funds futures market is that the Fed's rate-hike campaign is over. More than 80% of traders predict the Fed will hold on rates at its June meeting, meaning it's very possible we are already at the peak for savings account rates.

Could Savings Account Rates Go Down This Year?

Rate decreases this year are also fair to expect. Market probabilities of future Fed moves vary widely over time, based on up-to-the-minute economic and financial news.

But at the time of this writing, about a third of futures traders predict the Fed will drop the fed funds rate at its July meeting, with a stronger majority forecasting a decrease by September. If a Fed rate decrease is announced, savings account rates will certainly begin to fall.



Each Federal Reserve decision is made independently and based on the freshest data it has available. Unexpected developments in economic news can have unforeseen effects. So it's best to take predictions of Fed rate moves with a large grain of salt, especially when the next decision is still many weeks ahead.

Prolong Your High Yields with a Top-Paying CD

Since it seems likely you won't be able to enjoy today's record savings account rates much longer, a smart strategy is to siphon off a portion of your savings that you can manage without for some time and deposit it in a certificate of deposit. With a CD, you can lock up one of today's exceptional yields from our daily ranking of the best CD rates, and it will be guaranteed for the duration of your CD.

The most common terms run from three months up to five years. So if, for instance, you know you can live without some of your money for a year, consider shifting it into a 12-month CD, where you'll enjoy today's rate for a full year to come.



For both savings accounts and CDs, rate announcements from banks and credit unions come without any warning. The bank where you have a savings account can drop your interest rate any day that it wants. And when hunting for a top-paying CD, you may see an excellent rate today that has evaporated tomorrow. So it's best to decide to move on a top rate, and not fret about finding the perfect peak rate.

Rate Collection Methodology Disclosure

Every business day, Investopedia tracks the rate data of more than 200 banks and credit unions that offer CDs and savings accounts to customers nationwide, and determines daily rankings of the top-paying accounts. To qualify for our lists, the institution must be federally insured (FDIC for banks, NCUA for credit unions), and the account's minimum initial deposit must not exceed $25,000.

Banks must be available in at least 40 states. And while some credit unions require you to donate to a specific charity or association to become a member if you don't meet other eligibility criteria (e.g., you don't live in a certain area or work in a certain kind of job), we exclude credit unions whose donation requirement is $40 or more. For more about how we choose the best rates, read our full methodology.