Where Are Savings Rates Headed This Year?

Today's Top 5 Savings Account Rates on Nationally Available Accounts Institution Today's Rate Minimum Ongoing Balance CFG Bank 5.12% APY $1,000 TotalDirectBank 5.07% APY $2,500 Salem Five Direct 5.01% APY $0.00 DollarSavingsDirect 5.00% APY $0.00 Newtek Bank 5.00% APY $0.00

Rates current as of June 15, 2023.

It's important to note that the rates listed above are outliers compared with the national average savings rate, which is just 0.40%. The average interest rate for a savings account is low because many of the nation's largest banks pay almost nothing on these accounts.

Nonetheless, even the average savings yield is the highest since the FDIC began to publish this data in 2009, and it is several times higher than the 0.06% average before the most recent set of rate hikes.

Will Savings Account Rates Go Up This Year?

Despite skyrocketing in the last 15 months, top savings account rates could climb further this year if the Fed raises rates again, which it appears likely to do.

Half of Fed policymakers believe interest rates should reach a range of 5.5-5.75% this year, according to the central bank's most recent dot plot, a graphic representation of each Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) member's opinion of appropriate monetary policy. That implies at least one more 50 basis point rate hike or two hikes of 25 bps.



The majority of federal funds futures traders, for their part, are anticipating one more rate hike at the Fed's next meeting in July, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.

Could Savings Account Rates Go Down This Year?

Nothing is guaranteed. Rising interest rates have already contributed to the collapse of three regional banks, frozen the housing market, and nudged up the unemployment rate from last year's historic lows. Unexpected shocks in the banking sector, real estate market, or labor market could force the Fed to hold or cut rates.

A small percentage of traders predict at least one rate cut, if not two, by the end of the year. And more than a third expect rates to be the same in December as they are today. If either of those predictions comes to fruition, savings rates would likely fall in response to a less restrictive Fed.

Each Federal Reserve decision is made independently and based on the freshest data it has available. Unexpected developments in economic news can have unforeseen effects. So it's best to take predictions of Fed rate moves with a large grain of salt, especially when the next decision is still many weeks ahead.

Lock in High Yields With a Top-Paying CD

Since it's unclear how long today's best savings yields will last, a smart strategy is to siphon off a portion of your savings that you can manage without for some time and deposit it in a certificate of deposit. With a CD, you can lock up one of today's exceptional yields from our daily ranking of the best CD rates, and it will be guaranteed for the duration of your CD.

The most common terms run from three months up to five years. So if, for instance, you know you can live without some of your money for a year, consider shifting it into a 12-month CD, where you'll enjoy today's rates even if the fed funds rate goes down.

For both savings accounts and CDs, rate announcements from banks and credit unions come without any warning. The bank where you have a savings account can drop your interest rate whenever it wants. And when hunting for a top-paying CD, you may see an excellent rate today that has evaporated tomorrow. So it's best to decide to move on a top rate, and not fret about finding the perfect peak rate.

Rate Collection Methodology Disclosure

Every business day, Investopedia tracks the rate data of more than 200 banks and credit unions that offer CDs and savings accounts to customers nationwide, and determines daily rankings of the top-paying accounts. To qualify for our lists, the institution must be federally insured (FDIC for banks, NCUA for credit unions), and the account's minimum initial deposit must not exceed $25,000.

Banks must be available in at least 40 states. And while some credit unions require you to donate to a specific charity or association to become a member if you don't meet other eligibility criteria (e.g., you don't live in a certain area or work in a certain kind of job), we exclude credit unions whose donation requirement is $40 or more. For more about how we choose the best rates, read our full methodology.