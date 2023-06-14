Where Should Your Savings Be Right Now? Somewhere You Can Earn at Least 5%

If you have cash in savings right now, the easiest place to put it unfortunately isn’t the smartest place. That’s because a standard savings account at your primary bank may pay virtually zero interest, while today you can earn an eye-popping 5.00% or more by choosing one of numerous other places to stash your cash.

High-yield savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit (CDs) are all paying record rates right now, thanks to the Federal Reserve’s 15-month campaign to combat inflation by raising the federal funds rate. Not only that, but today's Fed announcement indicates it is likely to raise rates still higher this year.

The happy result for savers is bank interest rates that are already at their highest levels since at least 2007, with likely rate improvements still to come. But to score these record rates, you have to shop around, and we can make that easy.



Key Takeaways Interest rates paid by banks and credit unions on your savings have already surged to their highest level in almost 16 years, and may not be done climbing.

Shopping around for a great rate is worth it, as our daily rankings of the best rates can lead you to options that pay as much as 13 times more than the national average rate.

High-yield savings accounts offer a great way to earn a nation-leading rate while keeping flexible access to your funds.

Money market accounts can offer the same advantages as a high-yield savings account, but with the added feature of allowing check-writing.

If you can live without some of your savings for awhile, CDs offer an even better earnings option, because you can lock a stellar rate for months or years into the future.

The Federal Reserve announced a rate hold today, but also indicated it expects to raise rates two more times during 2023. If one or more increases come to pass, it will push savings, money market, and CD rates higher in the coming months.

Earn More with a High-Yield Savings Account

If you’ve only ever opened a savings account with the bank where you have your primary checking account, you’re likely missing out on significant interest earnings on your cash. That’s because high-yield savings accounts at other banks are offering significantly higher rates, and opening one is generally quick and easy.

Even if you aren’t earning a near-zero rate on your cash, but have an account paying the national average of 0.40% APY, you can multiply your monthly interest earnings by 10, 12, or almost 13 times right now, simply by moving cash to one of the options in our daily ranking of the best-paying savings accounts. In fact, the leading account is paying a stellar 5.12% APY.

Holding money in a high-yield savings account at a different bank may take a little getting used to, and you may not want to move all of your savings there, since transfers between banks can take 1-3 days to complete. But you could move money to a high-yield account that’s earmarked for a particular savings goal. Or, you could shuttle most—but not quite all—of your savings to the new account while retaining a safety reserve at your primary bank.

Whatever funds you move, you’ll be able to make withdrawals anytime you want (though some institutions limit the number of withdrawals you can make each month), as well as make additional deposits at any time. So there is no long-term commitment of your funds, which is great for flexibility when you don’t know when you’ll want to use the money (though it may make it harder to resist the temptation to dip into savings for an unplanned purchase).

One thing that’s important to remember with any kind of savings account is that its rate is variable, meaning it can change at any time, and the bank or credit union doesn’t need to forewarn you. So while savings account rates are at record highs right now, when the Fed starts lowering rates sometime in the future, the rate on your savings account will come down, too.



Add Check-Writing with a Money Market Account

Another very similar option to a high-yield savings account is a money market account. Though in the past, these accounts offered higher returns than savings accounts in exchange for you maintaining a large minimum balance, such as $25,000, things have changed in today’s banking marketplace. Now money market and savings accounts are essentially interchangeable, both offering a variety of rates with various minimum balance requirements, including some with no required minimum.

The one key difference that remains is that money market accounts will offer you the ability to write checks. A savings account will not provide this option. So if being able to write paper checks directly from your savings is important to you, check our daily ranking of the best money market accounts.

Everything mentioned in our discussion of high-yield savings accounts above applies equally to money market accounts, such as the likely need to open the account at a bank that’s new to you, the flexibility to withdraw and deposit funds at will, and the rate on your account being variable, meaning it will begin to drop once the federal funds rate begins declining.

Though today’s very best money market rate of 5.25% APY is higher than the nation-leading savings account rate of 5.12% APY, below that top spot, the rates on high-yield savings accounts are better, with 15 options paying more than 4.80% APY (compared to just four in the money market list). So if you don’t care about having check-writing privileges, you’ll find more high-paying choices in our savings account ranking.

Extend a Record Rate Into the Future with CDs

If some of the money you’re saving can stay put for a few months, a year, or even longer, you can earn even more by putting your money in a certificate of deposit. Though CDs require committing your funds for the duration of the CD term, which most typically range from 3 months to 5 years, the payoff is that your rate is locked and guaranteed for the full length of the CD, no matter what happens with the Federal Reserve and rates.

Right now, the industry-leading nationwide CD is paying 5.65% APY, but there are more than 30 options in our daily ranking of the best CDs that are offering rates of 5.25% APY or higher. You can even lock in a rate of 5.00% APY right now that will hold for four years.

The risk with a CD, however, is that if you find you need to withdraw your money before the CD’s maturity date, the bank or credit union will subtract an early withdrawal penalty from your interest earnings. These vary widely, from mild to harsh to so onerous they can eat into your initial deposit. So be sure to find out the penalty policy on any CD you’re considering before you commit.

The beauty of CDs is that they are a great option when rates are currently high but expected to go down in the near future, because they allow you to extend how long you can enjoy today’s rates. If the Fed starts reducing rates late this year or in 2024, savings and money market rates will go down. But any CD rate you've locked in will continue to be guaranteed.

Where Are Today's Interest Rates Headed?

This afternoon the Federal Reserve implemented what's considered a skip in its aggressive rate-hike campaign that it launched in March 2022, which has included ten rate hikes in the 15 months since. It's the first time in 11 meetings that the Fed has not announced another hike.

But though the Fed's rate-setting committee decided to hold rates where they are for now, details from the Fed's announcement indicate that it's likely to raise rates two more times in 2023, which could elevate the federal funds rate another 0.50%.



With each additional hike that comes to fruition, rates on savings, money market, and CDs would also climb, meaning we are likely not at peak rates yet for these savings products. That in turn means potentially further good news for savers in the coming months.

Of course, Fed rate predictions are far from iron-clad, as each meeting decision is based on real-time economic data and financial news. So though further 2023 increases by the Fed seem probable, they are certainly not guaranteed.

When at some point it seems clear the Fed has reached the end of its rate hikes, banks and credit unions will begin lowering variable rates on savings and money market accounts. And that descent to lower rates will speed up quickly when the Fed eventually signals it will begin implementing one or more rate drops.

Alternatives to Bank Accounts for Your Savings

Of course, keeping your savings in the bank is not your only option. You could also invest it in a number of different bond or brokerage products. (We never, however, recommend keeping it under your mattress.)

I Bonds - These U.S. government bonds are designed to hedge against inflation, hence the name I bonds. But while they sometimes outpay CDs, other times the rate is lower. You also cannot withdraw your funds, for any reason, until one year passes.

- These U.S. government bonds are designed to hedge against inflation, hence the name I bonds. But while they sometimes outpay CDs, other times the rate is lower. You also cannot withdraw your funds, for any reason, until one year passes. U.S. Treasuries - Treasury bonds allow you to lend money to the U.S. government for a fixed amount of time. Considered one of the safest investments in the world, a T-Bill is a note with a duration ranging between 4 weeks and 1 year.

- Treasury bonds allow you to lend money to the U.S. government for a fixed amount of time. Considered one of the safest investments in the world, a T-Bill is a note with a duration ranging between 4 weeks and 1 year. Bond Funds - Researching individual bonds is a bigger, more involved project than most savers are up for, but you can easily invest in a bond mutual fund or exchange traded fund (ETF), which is diversified across many different bond issues. You can also enter and exit the fund at any time.

- Researching individual bonds is a bigger, more involved project than most savers are up for, but you can easily invest in a bond mutual fund or exchange traded fund (ETF), which is diversified across many different bond issues. You can also enter and exit the fund at any time. Cash Reserve Accounts or Money Market Funds - If you have an account at a brokerage firm, you can also hold savings in a cash reserve account or money market fund (not to be confused with the money market accounts offered by banks). But be sure to research the rate you’ll earn, because often it will be far less than what you could make with a CD, savings account, or money market account at a bank.

