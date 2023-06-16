Which Banks Have the Best CD Rates?

Key Takeaways The Federal Reserve is keeping interest rates high with the federal funds rate at 5-5.25%, and banks are offering some of their best rates on CDs in years.

Deposits for bank CDs can range from $500 to $25,000, with the top rate of 5.36% coming with the highest deposit requirements.

CIT Bank offers a no-penalty CD that lets borrowers take out money early, while Discover Banks lets borrowers lock in a 4% rate for 5 years.



Savers had reason to pay attention to the Federal Reserve this week, as the central bank’s decision to pause its interest rate hikes impacts how much low-risk investment accounts pay.

With the Federal funds rate staying at 5%-5.25%, most savings, money markets, and certificates of deposit (CDs) will continue to pay some of the best rates they have offered in years.

For investors who have time at their disposal, a CD can be a great opportunity to take advantage of these higher interest rates. These investment opportunities can offer a better interest rate than traditional savings accounts, and since these financial instruments are sold at variable time durations, they offer an opportunity to lock in rates over a period of time.

When it comes to choosing where to buy a CD, investors have the options of all types of financial institutions, including credit unions and both online and physical banks. All of these options offer federal protections for consumers, whether it's from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) for banks or the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) for credit unions.

It can pay for consumers to shop around for the low rates, which will change between institutions, and also as the Federal Reserve moves its interest rates up or down.

Best Rates from Banks for Certificates of Deposit

To earn the highest rates on CDs, savers might need more capital. One of the best options is TotalDirectBank, which features a 5.36% annual percentage yield (APY) for a 6-month CD and 5.16% APY for a 3-month CD, but also requires a minimum $25,000 deposit.

CIT Bank features a “no-penalty” 11-month CD that lets borrowers take money out if needed as long as conditions are met. It offers an APY of 4.9%. CIT Bank also features a 6-month CD at 5% APY, a 13-month CD at 4.65% APY, and an 18-month CD at 4.6% APY, all with $1,000 minimums.

For a $2,500 deposit, savers can get a 4% APY for a 5-year CD from Discover Bank, providing an opportunity to lock in a high rate over a longer period. Discover Bank also offers a 5% APY on an 18-month CD.

TIAA Bank offers a 5% APY for a 6-month CD, with a $1,000 minimum deposit. With only a $500 deposit, savers can get a 12-month CD with a 5.15% APY from Quontic.

