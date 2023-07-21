AI Companies Agree To White House Security, Transparency Measures

The White House said it has gotten voluntary agreements from seven top companies working in artificial intelligence (AI) to promote more safety, transparency and trust in the development of the new technology.

Key Takeaways Executives at Amazon, Anthropic, Alphabet, Inflection, Meta, Microsoft, and OpenAI will meet at the White House with administration officials Friday.

The companies have agreed to several AI safeguards, like watermarking and external testing.

The White House also said it was developing an executive order on AI and will work on bipartisan legislation to promote innovation.

Executives at Amazon (AMZN), Anthropic, Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), Inflection, Meta (META), Microsoft (MSFT), and OpenAI will meet at the White House with administration officials Friday to discuss the agreement, which covers a wide range of potential issues posed by AI, from authenticating content to ensuring the safety and security of new models.

One of the top terms of the agreement has the companies committing to both internal and external reviews of their AI systems before release. While the agreement is voluntary, a White House official said the external validations are a way officials would know if companies are keeping with their commitments.

“This is the next step we are taking, but it is not the last step,” the White House official said.

The White House agreement requires the companies to invest in both cybersecurity and internal safeguards, while also committing to third-party vulnerability tests. The companies are also committing to share information across the industry and with government, academics, and organizations that will manage the risks AI poses to society.

Another key element of the White House’s agreement is to ensure that the public knows when content is AI generated, such as a watermarking system.

While a White House official said that the companies already have safety standards regarding AI, the agreement will add new requirements for some companies, such as with watermarking.

“It’s fair to say this is pushing the envelope on what companies are doing and raising standards for safety, security and trust in AI,” the White House official said.

Additionally, the White House said it was working on an executive order that would help give the federal government more power to manage the risk of AI and will advance bipartisan legislation designed to promote responsible innovation in the technology.

The agreement is the latest development in the White House's push to make strides in AI regulation. The administration has been meeting with tech companies on AI development for months, including a meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House in May.