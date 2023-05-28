How to Give the White House Your Input on Rapidly Growing AI Technology

Key Takeaways The White House’s Office of Science and Technology Policy requested information from the public on Artificial Intelligence (A.I.).

The broad request covers A.I. perception, representation, learning, and reasoning.

U.S. move follows U.K. plan to empower regulators to address A.I. issues.



Individuals and organizations have until July 7, 2023, at 5 p.m. EDT to offer comments on the threats and opportunities presented by the rapidly growing artificial intelligence industry.

Public comments must be submitted via the Federal eRulemaking Portal. To locate the right place to comment, search for OSTP and click on the Request for Information: National Priorities for Artificial Intelligence. The Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) will not accept comments by email or fax.

Last week, the White House paired the call for comment with its outline of artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives that would help account for both risks and opportunities amid calls for regulation on the fast-advancing technology globally.

Both are part of an “ongoing effort to advance a cohesive and comprehensive strategy to manage AI risks and harness AI opportunities.” The White House also released an updated “roadmap” for AI research funding, the first time it's been updated since 2019.

"In order to seize the opportunities that AI presents, the Nation must first work to manage its risks. The federal government plays a critical role in this effort, including through smart investments in research and development (R&D) that promote responsible innovation and advance solutions to the challenges that other sectors will not address on their own,” according to the National AI R&D Strategic Plan.

The initiatives are the first steps to a plan the White House hopes to form as it grapples with the impacts of AI, including a proposed AI “Bill of Rights” and rules on how government employees can use AI.

Possible U.S. A.I. Legislation and Regulation

The initiatives come after White House officials, including Vice President Kamala Harris, met with CEOs from top AI companies to address the new technology’s risks. After the meeting, Harris said the government would not hesitate to legislate or regulate if it finds AI to be a risk to the economy or public safety.

Even top AI industry leaders are saying AI may need regulation. In his testimony before Congress, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said forms of AI more advanced than his company’s ChatGPT could warrant licensing by government regulatory agencies. This week, Microsoft President Brad Smith expressed similar sentiments.

At his hearing, senators told Altman that Congress is slow to regulate technology and sometimes gets it wrong. But the White House is pressing forward with several initiatives that range from technology standards to research funding to workplace guidelines.

International A.I. Regulation and Legislation

The U.S. isn’t the only nation grappling with the power, potential, and risks associated with AI.

The United Kingdom has also offered its own proposals for AI regulation. While the U.K. proposal would give several agencies more power to regulate AI tools, products, and software, there’s no plan to legislate, so any rules these agencies draft have to fit into existing law.

The U.K. white paper laid out a 12-month timeline for agencies that include the Health and Safety Executive, Equality and Human Rights Commission, and Competition and Markets Authority to create any needed rules for AI.