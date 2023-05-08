White House Proposal Will Make Airlines Pay for Delays, Cancellations

Rooms, rides, rebookings and restaurants are all tabs airlines could have to pick up under new Transportation Department proposal

By
Terry Lane
Terry Lane
Full Bio
Terry has 25 years experience in journalism and communications, reporting on a range of topics that include personal finance, telecommunications, Congress, government regulations, and criminal justice. He has also worked on technology, energy, and environmental policy issues as a congressional press secretary and owned and published a local community newspaper in North Carolina.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published May 08, 2023
Passenger looking at flight board

Michael Ciaglo / Stringer / Getty Images

Airlines may have to pay back passengers if they aren’t able to prevent some delays and cancellations under a new White House proposal that would require companies to cover expenses when passengers are stranded.

The Transportation Department is looking to create a rule that would define a “controllable cancellation or delay” that airlines would be on the hook to cover. The rule would then require airlines to provide timely customer service, while also covering rebooking fees, meals, hotels, transportation or any other costs that flyers incur during a delay.

In introducing the proposal, President Joe Biden said American taxpayers stepped up with nearly $50 billion in assistance to the airlines during the pandemic, and those companies owed more to the public than just a straight refund if a delay causes serious harm or inconvenience to the customer. He also said that family seating and baggage fees have been unfair to customers.

Several airlines that would be affected by the news traded higher, though it is unlikely that the Transportation Department proposal played a role. The stocks moved on a JPMorgan Chase report that upgraded its rating on American Airlines (AAL), moving its shares almost 4% higher, while affirming the dominance of the “Big Three” carriers.

The other two major carriers, Delta Air Lines (DAL) and United Airlines (UAL), also traded higher on the report. Shares of discount airline Southwest Airlines (LUV), which was downgraded in the same report, were flat as of 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Airline stocks 1-day

YCharts

In conjunction with the announcement, the department also said it has upgraded its FlightRights.gov website to show where some airlines are already offering compensation the government is seeking for flyers. Airlines offered these benefits to its customers after two years of discussions with industry officials, the department said.

The Transportation Department’s proposal would be similar to the EU261 rules that the European Union requires airlines to follow.

Over the past year, airports have been snarled by a variety of delays, some weather related, others associated with staffing and supply issues. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has said airlines can do a better job of preventing delays and preparing to serve customers when there are issues. Airlines have argued there are not enough air traffic controllers to handle the demand.

An April report from the Government Accounting Office that was requested by Congress blamed many flight cancellations on staffing issues by the airlines. Buttigieg urged airline CEOs to stress-test their schedules before last year’s Independence Day holiday to ensure they would have enough staff to properly operate. 

After Southwest’s December debacle estimated to cost more than $800 million, Buttigieg said not all of the cancellations could be blamed on weather, and the Transportation Department would “mount an extraordinary effort" to ensure the airline fairly compensated the customers who were harmed. 

Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. US Department of Transportation. “DOT to Propose Requirements for Airlines to Cover Expenses and Compensate Stranded Passengers.”

  2. Twitter. "President Joe Biden Status."

  3. SimpleFlying. “The US Is Looking At EU261 Style Passenger Compensation Rules.”

  4. General Accounting Office.  “AIRLINE PASSENGER PROTECTIONS: Observations on Flight Delays and Cancellations, and DOT’s Efforts to Address Them.”

Open a New Bank Account
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Sponsor
Name
Description