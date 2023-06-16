Who Should Buy CDs Right Now?

Certificates of deposit (CDs) have very tempting rates right now but are they right for you? Right now, anyone who wants to capitalize on the high-rate environment we're in should buy a CD. But remember, you also need to be able to lock up your money for a certain period of time.

If that works for you, then a CD paying 5.00% or more may be a good way to save money and meet specific financial goals, beat inflation, and guarantee yourself more money.

Key Takeaways Many top CD rates are over 5.00% right now, the highest they have been in years.

You should buy a CD if you're looking to grow your savings in a safe way and use it in the future for a specific goal.

CDs can also help you beat inflation and high prices by growing your savings at a guaranteed rate of interest.

Just remember, buying a CD right now means locking up your money for the specified CD term. Early withdrawals may incur penalties.

When Are CDs a Good Idea?

Like most investments, CDs may work for some investors and may not for others. That depends on a number of factors such as your risk tolerance, need for liquidity, and expectation of returns.

CDs have been growing in popularity with interest rates the highest they have been since 2007. Banks and credit unions generally set their annual percentage yields (APYs) according to the federal funds rate, and you can currently get over 5.00% APY from several CD.

While the Federal Reserve has taken a break from hiking rates, they aren't going down anytime soon, making CDs a good investment.

CDs are available with terms of up to 10 years which can help with planned savings goals, such as education or a mortgage down payment. The threat of a penalty can also be a deterrent to touching the money early. CDs may also be suitable for those who want to avoid market volatility. In the regional banking crisis of March 2023, shareholders lost money, but CD investors were safe, as depositors who own CDs are protected up to $250,000 by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

Investors With Specific Savings Goals

Investors with a firm plan in place for saving would benefit from CDs, especially in the short term. For example, if you're saving for a car, a CD could help. If you wanted to get a car in six months, you could put $10,000 in a 6-month CD with a rate of say 5.25% APY and have an additional $259 to help with fees.

For longer-term goals, a CD ladder is a popular investment strategy and can help you navigate your spending plans.

If you had a plan to save for a mortgage down payment over a period of four years, you could divide your money between two different CDs with terms of 2 years and 4 years. This would allow you to cash out one of the CDs after the 2-year maturity, while the other CD continues to grow for another two years. While that other CD is growing, you could roll the 2-year CD into another 2-year CD. After four years, you'd have your money back and would have earned interest three times on your money. You'd have grown your money in several ways, all before needing it for a down payment on a home.

Investors Building an Emergency Fund

According to Frisco, Texas-based Certified Financial Planner (CFP) Jordan Benold, people should invest in CDs to park "cash they do not plan to use anytime soon. This is where their emergency fund should be stored."

An emergency fund is the money you put away to meet unexpected expenses or times of financial hardship. While it varies for every individual's circumstances, some advisors recommend keeping aside money that can cover up to three to six months of expenses as your emergency fund.

Keeping that money in a short-term CD could help you generate good returns given the high rates, however, most CDs are subject to early withdrawal penalties so keep that in mind before you lock your emergency money in a CD.

If you aren't worried about the early withdrawal penalty—which is usually just a loss of interest, not principal—then a CD can work for your emergency fund. If you think you will need to withdraw it sooner and don't want to pay a penalty, then a high-yield savings account is better since it's more liquid.

Investors Looking to Beat Inflation

CDs can act as a hedge against inflation as their rates are tied to the Fed, which has been aggressively raising interest rates to combat inflation. The central bank's actions are starting to take effect, as seen with the May 2023 Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures, which showed the slowest year-on-year increase since March 2021.

Despite a cooling of prices, annual inflation is still running at 4%, and investors sitting on savings should look to combat that drop in their purchasing power with a CD. In May, CDs offered as much as 5.28% APY.

Investors can lock in a good APY above the current inflation level and will continue to benefit if inflation falls further. Investors can also hold more than one CD, so they can add an additional account at a better rate if the Fed continues to push rates a little higher.

Investors Looking for a Safe and Steady Income

At current rates, a CD may be a good option for those seeking a safe and steady income.

John Corron, CFP and senior wealth advisor at Concord, Massachusetts-based Monument Wealth said CDs would suit "more risk-averse investors who have been stretching beyond their comfort zone in recent years to get some yield".

However, locking in higher rates on CDs also means locking your money up for the term of the CD, unless it's a brokered CD that you could sell on the secondary market.

The CD ladder is another option as investors could set up multiple CDs at different financial institutions to allow a periodic withdrawal of assets, alongside the interest income. Each CD at each institution will be insured for up to $250,000 under the FDIC's Deposit Insurance Fund, as long as they are held at different banks or credit unions (the NCUA insures deposits at credit unions, also up to $250,000).



